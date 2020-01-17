Though basketball is constantly evolving, No. 2 Baylor has learned that one old adage still applies: Defense travels.
Though the Bears have shot just 39.7 percent in Big 12 play, they’re off to a 4-0 start because they’ve smothered opponents.
The Bears hope their defense can deliver again when they face Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
“Normally if you go into a game and defend and rebound, you give yourself a chance to win,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve done that and hopefully we can continue doing that. Last year, we played Oklahoma State on (Baylor’s) senior night and they had second-chance points against us and we didn’t rebound as well against them. So hopefully we can do a better job this year.”
While Baylor (14-1) is seeking its 14th straight win, the Cowboys (9-7) have gone in reverse as they’ve dropped their first four Big 12 games.
Oklahoma State’s biggest problem has been an anemic offense that’s averaging a league-low 48.7 points in its four Big 12 losses. Oklahoma State has shot just 32.6 percent from the field and a woeful 22.2 percent from 3-point range in conference play.
But the Cowboys have some offensive potential with guards Lindy Waters and Isaac Likekele averaging more than 11 points per game for the season. Forward Cameron McGriff is averaging 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while forward Yor Anei is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 boards.
“Isaac Likekele can penetrate and last year almost had a triple-double at our place,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “When he’s on the floor, they’re a great team. Lindy Waters and (Thomas) Dziagwa are great 3-point shooters. When you have shooters who can shoot as well as they can, the game changes. They’ve got firepower and athleticism with Cameron McGriff and Yor Anei, so I expect a good game.”
While the Bears haven’t been an offensive powerhouse in Big 12 play, their defense has led to some big wins.
Baylor ranks second behind West Virginia by allowing just 51.5 points per game in four Big 12 wins while limiting opponents to 37.7 percent shooting.
The Bears have also proven then can win on the road with their 57-52 win against then-No. 22 Texas Tech on Jan. 7 in Lubbock followed by last Saturday’s monumental 67-55 decision over then-No. 3 Kansas for their first win ever in Lawrence after 17 losses.
Those wins have given the Bears confidence that they can win anywhere.
“Playing at Kansas and Tech are two of the toughest road environments you can play at,” Gillespie said. “We can take that experience and use it for this game at Oklahoma State, which is still a tough place to play. I know their student section is loud. We hit them on a weekday last year and their student section was pretty wild. A weekend game can bring a pretty big crowd. I know on free throws they can be distracting.”
The Bears pulled out a 73-69 win last year in Stillwater before the Cowboys came back for a 67-64 win in Waco. Though the Bears are unbeaten in the Big 12 and the Cowboys are seeking their first win, Drew never takes any team lightly.
“First of all, records don’t mean anything especially when you’ve only played four conference games,” Drew said. “This is the Big 12 and anybody can beat anybody. If you don’t play well you’re not going to win. On the road, you have to be extra on-point and try your best to keep the crowd out of it and control what you can control.”
After losing his first eight games in Stillwater, Drew has done remarkably well since 2012 by going 6-2 on the Cowboys’ home court. But with the seats uncomfortably close to the court, Drew knows how difficult it can be to communicate with his team.
“Oklahoma State definitely in the way it’s set up can get very loud,” Drew said. “It feels like every time you’re in the huddle, you’ve got half the stands listening.”
