MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jared Butler picked an opportune time to deliver one of his best Big 12 offensive performances.
Draining four of eight 3-pointers, Butler scored 20 points to lead No. 1 Baylor to a 73-67 win over Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday night to extend its school-record winning streak to 19 games.
The Bears (20-1, 9-0) remained the only unbeaten team in Big 12 play as they snapped a six-game losing streak against the Wildcats (9-13, 2-7).
Butler had plenty of help as MaCio Teague scored 15 points while Davion Mitchell hit 13 points while dishing out seven assists. The Bears shot 50 percent from the field to overcome a 16 of 29 performance at the free throw line.
“I’ve been struggling a lot, so I thank God for getting out of my slump,” said Butler in his postgame radio interview. “My teammates found me and it’s awesome to win games like this. We keep that tough and gritty attitude all the time.”
Kansas State got a 23-point performance from Xavier Sneed while Cartier Diarra hit 11 points and Makol Mawien and Montavious Murphy scored 10 points apiece.
The Bears came out hot as they nailed seven of their first 10 shots to grab a 20-4 lead.
“We came out and really got off to a great start,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But we got some fouls and had to change rotations. It was good to have Jared Butler back in the house. Kansas State is a tough team and they’re not going to die.”
Butler was the catalyst as he opened the game by hitting a short jumper. Mitchell converted a three-point play by scoring on a drive, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw before Butler drained a 3-pointer to give the Bears a quick 8-0 lead.
Baylor kept putting on the pressure as Teague drove for a basket and Tristan Clark scored on a putback before Teague came back to nail a 3-pointer.
After Diarra was called for a technical, Teague nailed a pair of free throws. Butler followed with a 3-pointer to give the Bears their early 16-point lead.
“We just made a lot of good reads and they were missing shots and we got into transition,” Butler said. “When we share the ball like that we’re really hard to beat.”
The Wildcats scored their first four points on free throws before Antonio Gordon got their first field goal with 12:43 left in the first half.
After Butler scored on a layup for the Bears to take a 22-6 lead, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run as Mawien scored eight points on three field goals and a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 22-17 with 7:30 left in the first half.
The Bears answered with a 7-0 run that featured Devonte Bandoo’s 3-pointer, Mitchell’s layup and Freddie Gillespie’s slam. But the Wildcats closed the first half strong as Sneed stepped outside for a 3-pointer and then thundered inside for a slam.
Baylor went into halftime with a 33-28 edge when Mitchell drove for a last-second basket.
The Bears had trouble pulling away from the Wildcats early in the second half.
Gillespie gave the Bears a 42-32 lead when he took a pass from Mitchell inside for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play with 14:05 remaining.
But with a chance to stretch the lead to 12 points, Bandoo missed a pair of free throws. That opened the door for the Wildcats as Sneed nailed a trey to cut Baylor’s lead to 42-37.
Butler stayed hot as he nailed a 3-pointer before Clark hit a pair of free throws. With Bandoo’s trey and Mitchell’s drive for a basket, the Bears stretched their lead to 56-41 with 8:46 remaining.
The Wildcats cut Baylor’s lead to 61-53 and had a chance to cut even more into the lead. But Teague stole the ball and passed to Mark Vital, who scored on the layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw to stretch Baylor’s lead to 64-53 with 2:36 remaining.
