Following its first win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, perhaps it was inevitable that No. 2 Baylor would suffer a slight letdown against Iowa State.
The Bears found little offensive rhythm in the first half Wednesday night. But Big 12 scoring leader Iowa State couldn’t find any either.
That all changed in the second half as Davion Mitchell drained a pair of 3-pointers to quickly open up a double-digit lead as the Bears rolled to a 68-55 win before 8,500 fans at the Ferrell Center.
After shooting 34.5 percent in the first half, the Bears (14-1, 4-0) heated up in the second half to shoot 45.5 percent as they extended their winning streak to 13 games. They stand as the Big 12’s only unbeaten team through four conference games.
“Anytime you can get separation in a Big 12 game, you know you’ve done some things well,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought the crowd was outstanding tonight and really helped us. It’s hard to come off a week where you have two great wins (at Texas Tech and Kansas) like that and you’re always worried as a coach are you going to be flat.”
Known for his defensive prowess as a perimeter defender, Mitchell is increasingly becoming a greater offensive threat as he’s scored in double figures in five of the last six games.
Hitting six of 11 shots and three free throws, Mitchell scored 17 points with six assists against the Cyclones. Mitchell redshirted at Baylor last season after playing his freshman season at Auburn.
“I think he’s getting more comfortable,” Drew said. “We’ve always been comfortable with him because we saw him all last year and how hard he worked. Coming in, the knock was that he didn’t shoot it well. But in practice and reps, he was a very good shooter, so we knew. At the beginning of this year, sitting out a year always takes you a little bit of time to get acclimated and everything. But he’s been outstanding and defensively we all know what he brings.”
Bouncing back from 1-for-7 shooting in the first half, Baylor guard Jared Butler nailed six of nine in the second half to score a game-high 19 points. Freddie Gillespie produced a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds with two blocks while Mark Vital finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
“I think our offense is so good when all of us are involved,” Butler said. “I think if everybody touches the ball, and we get it going, it’s so much easier because we have guys that can get into the paint and shoot the ball really well. We just have to use that as our strength and not limit ourselves by not getting everybody involved.”
The Cyclones came into the game averaging a Big 12-high 78.4 points, but the Bears held them to 23 points under their average as they shot 39.7 percent and didn’t produce any double-figure scorers.
The Bears limited high-scoring guard Tyrese Haliburton to six points on two of 12 shooting from the field, but he contributed in other ways with a team-high nine assists and eight rebounds.
“He had some good looks, and shooting over 40 percent (from 3-point range), so normally he makes it,” Drew said. “But nine assists, you can only hope to limit him because he’s too good to wipe him out. You know he’s going to do good, positive things. The key is he doesn’t have those triple-double nights against you. I think Davion and Mark switched up on him and did a really good job.”
While the win over the Cyclones (8-8, 1-3) wasn’t as memorable as their breakthrough 67-55 win over Kansas on Saturday that snapped a 17-game losing streak in Lawrence, the Bears played better as the game progressed.
The Bears were clinging to a 27-25 lead when Mitchell was fouled by Trey Jackson on a 3-point attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining in the first half. He hit all three free throws to give the Bears a 30-25 halftime lead.
“I kind of knew he was going to foul me because I was moving so fast,” Mitchell said. “And I knew he was going to be behind me, he was thinking I was going to get a layup. So I knew if I stopped he was going to run right into me.”
Mitchell came out on fire in the second half as he buried a pair of 3-pointers. Gillespie scored on a drive and Butler hit a layup to finish off a 10-0 run to extend Baylor’s lead to 40-25.
The Bears were suddenly clicking everywhere. Vital drove for a basket and Gillespie scored on a putback before Butler nailed a 3-pointer.
Butler came back with a layup and then stepped outside and drained another 3-pointer to push Baylor’s lead to 53-34 with 11:42 remaining.
The Cyclones finally found some offense when Rasir Bolton hit a trey and Solomon Young scored inside, but Butler was just starting to heat up. He scored on a layup and then fired a pass to Vital inside for a basket. Butler sliced through the Cyclones’ defense again for a layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 59-41 with 7:44 remaining.
