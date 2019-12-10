Baylor coach Scott Drew always keeps a close watch on his alma mater, and he knew Butler wouldn’t go down without a fight in the Big 12/Big East Battle.
Even when the No. 11 Bears exploded for a 16-point lead in the first half, Drew expected the No. 18 Bulldogs to make a charge.
With Butler on the verge of finishing off the comeback, Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s shot on a drive to the basket with 1.5 seconds remaining as the Bears hung on for a 53-52 win Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears beat their third Top 25 opponent in the last four games, including an 87-78 win over No. 20 Villanova on Nov. 24 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and Saturday’s 63-58 win over No. 15 Arizona at the Ferrell Center.
“Fittingly we won with a defensive stop,” said Drew in his first head coaching appearance against Butler. “Mark Vital did a great job stopping one of the best guards in the country.”
Despite shooting just 35 percent, the Bears (8-1) handed Butler (9-1) its first loss. MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo were Baylor’s only two double figure scorers with 10 points apiece. Both Teague and guard Jared Butler hit just three of 12 shots while point guard Davion Mitchell hit two of nine shots.
The Bulldogs were led by Baldwin’s 19 points and Sean McDermott’s 16, but the rest of the team scored just 17 points. Baldwin hit nine of 24 field goals, while McDermott went six for eight including four of six from 3-point range.
"In film, we saw he (Baldwin) had changed his shot," Drew said. "He was that good of a scorer and he had struggled to shoot. But now with him being able to shoot deep, we flat told our guys that he’s as good if not better than anyone we’ve faced."
Leading Baylor's defensive effort was Freddie Gillespie and Vital with three blocks apiece. Baylor forward Tristan Clark, who has been dealing with knee issues all season, missed his third game.
"Well, I think next-man-up mentality," Drew said. "That started last year with all the injuries and illnesses we had. And credit the upperclassmen because they do a great job. It doesn’t matter who’s there, they make sure everybody’s focused, everybody’s ready to go."
The Bears led the entire game, but Baldwin made it tight when he drove for a basket to cut the lead to 53-52 with 1:15 remaining. The Bulldogs had a shot to take the lead after Baylor’s Mitchell missed on a drive to the basket with 16 seconds remaining, but Vital came up big with his blocked shot.
The Bulldogs came into the game with a 49.6 shooting percentage, a big reason why they had already beaten five Power 5 conference teams. But they shot just 39.2 percent against the Bears.
"Obviously, we’re excited with the win," Drew said. "This is a very quality opponent. And coming in, we knew how tough it was going to be. And it’s fitting we won on the defensive end, because that’s really what won us the game, second half. Credit Mark (Vital) and Freddie’s (Gillespie) leadership to really make things tough on the inside in the second half.
After the Bears opened up a 37-24 lead with Vital’s 3-pointer to open the second half, McDermott answered with a pair of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Baylor stretched its lead to 42-32 when Butler drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw followed by Gillespie’s putback.
But with McDermott hitting another outside shot and Baldwin scoring on a pair of drives and a short jumper, Butler cut the lead to 44-40 with 10:06 remaining.
The Bulldogs kept putting on the pressure and finally cut Baylor’s lead to 51-49 with 4:30 remaining on Baldwin’s short jumper.
Playing tight defense in the first half, the Bears opened up a 34-24 lead by holding Butler to 32.1 percent shooting.
The Bears jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the early minutes behind the scoring of Teague, who opened the game with a 3-pointer before hitting an outside shot and nailing a short jumper.
There was no lull for the Bears as they stretched their lead to 23-10 as Bandoo buried a trey and Gillespie and Matthew Mayer drove for baskets.
The Bears took their biggest lead at 28-12 when Butler drained a trey and Mayer drove inside and dished to Flo Thamba for a basket.
With Baylor taking a 31-17 lead with Bandoo’s drive for a basket, the Bulldogs went on a mini-run with seven straight points when Bryce Nze scored in the paint and Baldwin buried a 3-pointer followed by a drive for a basket.
But the Bears finished the first half strong when Bandoo nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to take a 34-24 halftime lead over Butler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.