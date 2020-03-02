With Jared Butler coming up with a big steal and two clutch free throws in overtime, No. 4 Baylor hung on to its Big 12 championship hopes for another day.
Butler scored 17 points and Devonte Bandoo delivered 18 points in his final home game on Senior Night as the Bears escaped with a 71-68 win over Texas Tech before 8,953 fans Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (26-3, 15-2) moved within a half-game of Big 12-leading Kansas with Saturday’s game against West Virginia in Morgantown remaining. The Jayhawks, 15-1 in the Big 12, host TCU on Wednesday before traveling to Texas Tech on Saturday.
"These are the games that make a national champion," Butler said. "We had to battle and went into overtime and shots weren’t falling. There’s nothing you can draw up for this win. It’s just the will to win and that’s what you saw."
MaCio Teague gave the Bears a 69-65 overtime lead when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:13 remaining.
"That was crazy, saved the day like Superman," Butler said. "He’s a big-time shot maker."
But with 46.7 seconds remaining, Kyler Edwards answered with a 3-pointer for the Red Raiders (18-12, 9-8).
After Freddie Gillespie missed a short jumper for the Bears, Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke tried to pass inside, but Butler stole the ball and drew a foul from Kevin McCullar with 11.6 seconds remaining.
Butler nailed both free throws to give the Bears a 71-68 edge.
Texas Tech had one more chance, but Davide Moretti missed an off-balanced 3-point attempt as he was heavily guarded by Baylor’s Davion Mitchell with 1.3 seconds remaining.
"With Davion, the great thing is he really moves his feet and keeps his hands off you," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "He could play with four fouls because he does a great job guarding great players."
Baylor won despite shooting 36.5 percent from the field and hitting 15 of 23 free throws. Texas Tech hit 50 percent from the field and nine of 11 free throws, but committed 20 turnovers.
Gillespie, a senior forward, hit just one of seven field goals and scored four points, but he pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for the Bears. The Bears swept both regular season games against Texas Tech this season after taking a 57-52 win on Jan. 7 in Lubbock.
Baylor forward Mark Vital missed his first game of the season after dealing with knee irritation Saturday against TCU while forward Tristan Clark was out with a recurring knee issue that has plagued him throughout the season. Drew hopes Baylor can get both players ready for West Virginia.
"When Mark wasn’t able to go, when Tristan wasn’t able to go, I thought Flo (Thamba) stepped up, Matt (Mayer) stepped up, and then the four guards were tremendous," Drew said. "We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game. It’s tough, too, when you find out last minute people can’t go, because you don’t have a lot of time to game plan. I thought the guys did a really good job in new positions and battling inside. To come away with 17 offensive rebounds is super."
Trading baskets throughout the game, Moretti gave the Red Raiders a 57-55 lead with a baseline jumper with 2:37 remaining in regulation. Bandoo came back with a pair of free throws for the Bears, but Texas Tech quickly regained the lead when McCullar hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining.
Bandoo came through again for the Bears as he buried a 3-pointer for a 60-60 tie with 1:40 remaining.
Both teams had chances to win at the end of regulation, but had bad offensive possessions.
Jahmi’us Ramsey lost the ball on a drive to the basket and the Red Raiders were called for a 30-second shot clock violation when Edwards couldn’t get off a desperation shot with five seconds remaining.
Mitchell tried to drive for a basket but traveled with one second remaining as the game went into overtime.
In the first half, neither the Bears nor the Red Raiders grabbed more than a five-point advantage as they went into halftime tied at 30.
The Red Raiders stepped out to an early 8-3 edge as Ramsey buried a pair of 3-pointers. But the Bears responded with seven straight points as Butler scored on a tip-in, Mayer broke loose for a slam and Bandoo drained a 3-pointer from the right corner.
From that point, neither team gained more than a three-point edge in the first half. Teague hit a pair of free throws to give Baylor a 30-28 lead with 1:18 left in the first half before Terrence Shannon hit a short jumper to pull the Red Raiders into a 30-30 tie.
The Red Raiders grabbed a 34-30 lead to open the second half as McCullar hit a pair of free throws and Clarke drove for a basket.
But Mitchell and Bandoo nailed treys for the Bears and Bandoo stole the ball and passed to Mayer for a layup to open up a 42-38 lead with 12:50 remaining.
But Baylor couldn’t keep the lead as TJ Holyfield hit a pair of free throws and Clarke drove for a basket to pull into a 42-42 tie.
Baylor looked like it would get some separation after Gillespie roared through the lane for a slam and Bandoo nailed a 3-pointer for a 47-42 lead. But free throws hurt the Bears again when Thamba missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation.
McCullar hit a basket for the Red Raiders to cut Baylor’s lead to 47-46 with 8:05 remaining.
