With its remarkable three-year ascension under Matt Rhule, unbeaten Baylor has been one of the most surprising and talked about teams in college football.
The No. 12 Bears can make a definitive statement that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion if they beat No. 10 Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Saturday before a sold-out crowd at McLane Stadium with the nation looking on in the ABC prime time game.
This is the moment the Baylor players have been building toward since they went 1-11 in Rhule’s debut season two years ago through last year’s 7-6 bowl season to this year’s 9-0 record that has put them among the nation’s elite teams.
With ESPN’s College GameDay kicking off coverage at 8 a.m. from the Baylor campus, the Bears hope they can rise to the occasion Saturday night.
“Sometimes, you’re on the smaller ESPN games, but now we’re the game,” said Baylor tight-end-defensive lineman Rob Saulin. “I think it will be great to show everyone what we’re really about and continue to win. Just showing what we do every week, how hard we practice and getting to show it on the field, especially on the biggest game of the day, will be really fun.”
Following their 6-0 Big 12 start, the Bears stand a game ahead of the powerful Sooners (8-1, 5-1) with three regular season games remaining.
But despite their unbeaten record, the Bears are No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings due mainly to a soft nonconference schedule. They will have to win the rest of their regular season games and the Big 12 championship game to even have a shot to be chosen among the four playoff teams.
But Baylor didn’t rise to this position by worrying about rankings and CFP chances. They’ve kept their focus squarely on each game and have repeatedly pulled out close games as four of their six Big 12 wins have been by six points or less.
“Being 9-0, we try not to focus on it,” said Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch. “A lot of guys will because we’re in the spotlight right now. But I think the biggest thing is if you want to beat Oklahoma, just go 1-0 and get ready for practice and go and watch the film and watch Oklahoma’s explosive offense.”
Led by Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma’s offense leads the nation with 587.3 yards per game and ranks second with 48.4 points per game.
Hurts has been even better than advertised as he’s completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions. At 6-2, 218 pounds, Hurts has been hard for defenders to bring down as he leads the Sooners with 869 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
“He’s a real smart player and can run the ball very well,” Lynch said. “He can throw the ball too, so he’s not one dimensional. We’re going to have to play him all the way through the game.”
While Hurts is unquestionably the Sooners most dynamic offensive player, they possess a lot of weapons with receivers CeeDee Lamb making 44 catches for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns and Charleston Rambo making 27 catches for 574 yards and five scores and running back Kennedy Brooks rushing for 515 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think the biggest thing is that Lamb is elite after the catch,” Rhule said. “He catches a lot of balls in the middle of the field and then becomes like a tailback. People haven’t tackled him. Their play action game is really what makes them special, and a lot of that’s because Jalen is able to extend some of those play actions.”
Baylor’s defense has been among the best in the Big 12 all season, allowing a league-low 19.0 points per game. The Bears lead the Big 12 with 29 sacks and are tied with Texas Tech for the conference lead by forcing 18 turnovers.
Getting solid pressure on Hurts and not allowing him to scramble for big yardage will be a major key for the Bears to keep down Oklahoma’s offensive production.
“He’s an outstanding runner and keeps plays alive,” Rhule said. “There are times where it’s like defending the single wing, they’re running the quarterback counter with lead tailbacks blocking for them, so they present a lot of challenges.”
The Sooners have a knack for getting off to great starts while Baylor has typically gotten off to slow starts in Big 12 play. In their 17-14 win over West Virginia, the Bears scored seven first-half points and were shutout in the first half against TCU.
Baylor only produced three John Mayers’ field goals in regulation against the Horned Frogs, including his career-long 51-yarder with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. The Bears eventually pulled out a 29-23 win in triple overtime as Charlie Brewer ran for a three-yard touchdown and threw a pair of scoring passes to Denzel Mims.
“We know that Oklahoma’s a great offense,” Rhule said. “But I think for us, it’s just are we playing to our potential. I think everyone would like to play a little bit better on offense right now. We got more aggressive in the second half. If we could just score some touchdowns instead of some field goals, that would have really helped.”
While the Sooners have gotten off to much more explosive starts, the Bears have been better at closing games. Not only has Brewer played his best in clutch situations, Baylor’s defense has often come through with key stops and by forcing critical turnovers.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s defense has tended to lose focus after building big leads. In last week’s game against Iowa State in Norman, Oklahoma opened up a 35-14 halftime lead before the Cyclones rallied to pull within one at 42-41. But Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds remaining fell incomplete as the Sooners hung on for the win.
“We’re not playing the way we can,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “We’re very simply not playing up to our capabilities. At times we’ve lost focus, and at times pressed a little bit. But we didn’t do things at a high level that we did to build that big lead. We’ve got to be able to capitalize and finish people off when you’ve got a chance.”
