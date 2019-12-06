Baylor has put together one of the greatest seasons in school history to reach the Big 12 championship game by maintaining a laser focus for every opponent.
They’ve tried to prepare for every game with the same studied demeanor, whether it was against powerful Oklahoma or last-place Kansas.
But the Baylor players can’t help but approach Saturday’s game with a different view.
After all, it’s the Bears’ first-ever trip to the Big 12 championship game where they’ll face the Sooners at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s the Big 12 championship game and we worked very hard to get here,” said Baylor linebacker Ross Matiscik. “It’s just different. We’re excited and ready to get down to Arlington. It’s another chance to right our wrongs against Oklahoma and another chance to get another win.”
As the Big 12 champion, the winner will earn a trip to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. But the No. 7 Bears and No. 6 Sooners, both 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12, also have a shot to be selected for the four-team College Football Playoff if the other Power 5 conference championship games work in their favor.
If Baylor or Oklahoma makes the CFP, Saturday’s losing team will still go to the Sugar Bowl. While Baylor coach Matt Rhule is aware of all the scenarios swirling around the game, he said it still comes down to the Bears delivering their optimal performance.
“I told our guys, let’s not make this about the Big 12 championship, let’s not make this about the College Football Playoff, let’s not make this about a ranking,” Rhule said. “Let’s not even make this about Oklahoma. Let’s just make it about us, let’s try to go 1-0 this week just like we did all year and see what we do. So we’re going to go out there and play our best game against a great team in a cool atmosphere and see what happens.”
Of course, the Bears have plenty of motivation after the Sooners handed them their only loss of the season. Trailing 31-10 at halftime, Oklahoma scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the 34-31 win Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium.
It was an unusual game in that the first and second halves were so diametrically different. After the Bears jumped out to a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter, the Sooners posted their biggest comeback in school history by erasing the 25-point deficit.
“We got ahead in the game and I think we were kind of surprised that we jumped out to that kind of lead,” Matiscik said. “We were all kind of watching the clock. It kind of seemed to slip away and you kind of forget we played such a good first half. If we can do that for the whole 60 minutes, we’ll have a good chance to win. We have to get back to our roots and get back to the kind of football we know how to play.”
Baylor’s offense went dead in the second half as it ran just 16 plays and failed to score. Oklahoma ran a staggering 58 plays for 368 yards in the second half, wearing down Baylor’s Big 12-leading defense.
“I think for the first time, we just played a half really well and then had a half that was not so well,” said Baylor tight end Christoph Henle. “If we do things the way we should, we can be a really good football team. And if we do things not the way we should, we can lose to anybody in the country. And I think that was kind of a wakeup call for everybody.”
With Biletnikoff finalist CeeDee Lamb missing the game, the Sooners turned into a ball control team without their game breaking receiver. They kept the ball for 41 minutes and 11 seconds while amassing 34 first downs and 525 offensive yards.
But Lamb will be back for the championship game, which should give the Sooners opportunities to make more big plays. Lamb leads the Sooners with 50 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, and is a major weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named first-team all-Big 12 after completing 71.9 percent for 3,347 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushing for a team-leading 1,217 yards and 18 scores.
“CeeDee Lamb is a great player and you have to account for him anytime he’s on the field,” Rhule said. “Jalen’s a great player. He can run it, he’s got great speed, great change of direction, and he can throw it. But I think the biggest thing about him is he’s able to be a powerful runner.”
Baylor’s defense has been outstanding all season as it leads the Big 12 with 40 sacks and 28 forced turnovers while limiting opponents to a league-low 18.4 points per game.
Using a variety of blitzes, the Bears sacked Hurts four times in the first game with three coming from linebackers Terrel Bernard, Blake Lynch and Jordan Williams.
Creating a strong pass rush against Hurts will again be important, but the Bears also have to be careful not to allow him to scramble for a lot of yardage or run over tacklers with his big 6-2, 218-pound frame.
In the first game against the Bears, Hurts hit 30 of 42 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 114 yards on 27 carries.
“Oh, man, he’s a very talented runner,” Williams said. “I mean he’s a great quarterback and he just leads that team in a positive way. Every time he got up, we just looked at him like man, hey we give a salute to you. He’s very tough.”
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 18 of 29 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, but the Sooners sacked him three times. Brewer was often on the run and created a lot of plays with his feet as he led the Bears with 65 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Brewer got some much needed rest in Baylor’s 61-6 thrashing of Kansas in the regular season finale as he only played in the first half after the Bears built a 34-0 lead in Lawrence. Playing in a strong wind, Brewer hit 13 of 25 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown but only carried the ball twice before handing the reins to backup quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno.
“We weren’t going to run him unless need be,” Rhule said. “I think last week was really good for him. It was really good for Gerry and Jacob. They got a chance to be the guys, run the two-minute drills in practice, all that stuff, and then they got a chance to play in the game. So we wanted to win and we wanted to play our best football.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor had sold 10,000 tickets to the Big 12 championship game as of Friday afternoon, including 4,000 to students and the band who are riding from Waco to Arlington on buses. However, the tickets sold don’t account for other sources where fans can buy them.
