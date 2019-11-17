Throughout a highly successful season that’s thrust them into the national spotlight, the Baylor players have had the discipline and maturity to put every big win behind them and quickly focus on the next challenge.
They did that nine straight times.
Now they’ll try to put their first loss of the season behind and move on to preparing for Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in a game that will be televised on FS1.
It wasn’t just any loss. After opening up a 31-10 halftime lead over No. 8 Oklahoma, the No. 13 Bears watched the Sooners score 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull out a stunning 34-31 win before a record crowd of 50,223 on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
Rallying from a 28-3 deficit early in the second quarter, the 25-point turnaround marked the biggest comeback win in Oklahoma history. It left the Bears sullen in their locker room, questioning how it all fell apart.
“I mean, we were close,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “Obviously, I’d like for us to have gotten the win. It wasn’t enough. Put that on my shoulders. I need to do a better job and find a way to win.”
For a player who has made a career out of leading the Bears to last-minute comeback wins, it didn’t happen for Brewer this time after Gabe Brkic nailed a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining to give the Sooners their 34-31 lead.
After the Bears moved into Oklahoma territory, Brewer’s sideline pass was intercepted by linebacker Nik Bonitto at the 38 with 29 second remaining.
“We were trying to kind of throw stuff to the sideline because we don’t have any timeouts,” Brewer said. “We tried to throw a little flat route, and their guy made a good play at the end.”
The Sooners ran out the clock to end Baylor’s unbeaten season and move into a tie with the Bears for the Big 12 lead at 6-1 and give both teams 9-1 records with two regular season games remaining.
But even as Brewer tried to explain Baylor’s disappointing second half against the Sooners, his mind was already on the Longhorns, who saw their Big 12 championship game chances dim with Saturday’s 23-21 loss to Iowa State in Ames that put them at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.
“You have no choice, we have a game next Saturday,” Brewer said. “That’s the thing about college football is kind of the 24-hour rule and then you’ve got to get over it and move on to the next week. Obviously, it was tough with just all the implications and how big the game was. Would we have liked to win it? Yes, but we didn’t, so we don’t have a choice but to learn from it.”
Going into the Oklahoma game, the Bears appeared to have a remote chance of making the College Football Playoff. Now with a loss on their resume, they likely have no chance to be one of the four CFP teams selected.
But they still have a lot riding on their last two regular season games as they can clinch a spot in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington by winning against either Texas or Kansas in Lawrence in the Nov. 30 season finale.
Oklahoma is in the same situation as it can clinch a Big 12 championship game spot by beating TCU on Saturday in Norman or Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 in Stillwater.
Of course, the Bears hope to clinch their Big 12 championship game berth at home against Texas, which has won the last four games against Baylor.
“We haven’t beaten OU in a few years, same thing with Texas,” said Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “And those have been the better teams the past few years. If we want to get where we want to go, we’ve got to take care of games like this, which we didn’t. We’ll get after Texas and start preparing and hopefully get a different result next week.”
Playing in an electric atmosphere at McLane Stadium, the Bears and Sooners flipped the script of their previous games.
The Sooners had a habit of getting off to fast starts before losing focus and allowing teams back into games in the second half. The Bears had been getting off to slow starts before rallying to win games in the fourth quarter and overtime.
But on Saturday night, the Bears bolted out to a 28-3 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter as Brewer threw two touchdown passes to Denzel Mims and ran for two more scores.
Baylor’s defense was also terrific in the first half, holding the Sooners to 157 yards and forcing quarterback Jalen Hurts to fumble and throw an interception that Baylor safety Grayland Arnold returned 71 yards. Both turnovers led to Baylor touchdowns.
But the second half couldn’t have been more diametrically different as the Sooners dominated by outscoring the Bears, 24-0.
“We haven’t put together 60 minutes all season yet,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard, who collected a game-high 15 tackles and recorded a sack while also recovering a fumble. “I think we had a great first half, and we saw some of the results. And then we kind of fell apart in the second half a little bit. So we’ll have to work on that.”
The Sooners amassed 368 second-half yards to Baylor’s 69. For the game, Oklahoma ran 95 plays and kept the ball for a remarkable 41 minutes and 11 seconds compared to Baylor’s 52 plays and possessing the ball for 18 minutes and 49 seconds.
With the Bears running only four third-quarter plays and 12 in the fourth quarter, Baylor’s defense appeared to wear down since they were on the field most of the time. With dynamic receiver CeeDee Lamb out with an undisclosed injury, the Sooners won with ball possession instead of explosive plays.
“I thought really that third quarter is what led to the defense sort of falling apart, getting gassed,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “Offensively, we had no rhythm. It wasn’t like we were giving up these huge, massive big plays like they’re used to. It was them methodically making plays down the field, and us really not making a play that stemmed the tide.”
Though the loss was tough for the Bears to handle after losing such a big lead, Rhule expects his players to learn from it and come back and play the kind of football against Texas that has made them a Big 12 championship contender.
“My message to them was simply anytime you lose, don’t start saying ‘He should have done that, he should have done that,’” Rhule said. “Everyone look at yourself and say ‘I’m going to come in tomorrow, I probably could have done something better.’ Focus on that. We have to go play Texas next week. They come here, and it will be a big game.”
