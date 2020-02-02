There will be no rest for the nation’s No. 1 team as Baylor hits the road to face Kansas State in a Big Monday game.
But that’s OK with the Baylor players.
They don’t mind that there will be little down time before the 8 p.m. game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Riding a school-record 18-game winning streak following Saturday’s 68-52 win over TCU at the Ferrell Center, the Bears (19-1, 8-0) are anxious to get back on the court as quickly as they can.
“I think the close (together) games are easier because we don't really kind of step out of it, you just kind of stay focused on the next day,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “Because after this, you have to think about nutrition, getting sleep and then make some shots (Sunday) morning. I think it's harder when you play on Monday and then don't have to play again until Saturday.”
Of course, it’s difficult for coaches to pull together a game plan with such a quick turnaround.
“Right away you want to make sure your team’s prepared,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Like K-State, it will be the first time we’ve played them. Literally you have 20 games you can watch if you want to. So the next question is what’s too much information? It makes it where there’s no celebrating after a win. There’s no going out with the family eating. It’s to the film room.”
But at least in Big 12 play, Drew and Kansas State coach Bruce Weber are so familiar with each other’s teams that it makes preparation a little easier.
“Coach Weber’s teams are going to play hard and be fundamentally sound and you’re going to have to beat them,” Drew said. “They’re not going to beat themselves. I know they’ve been playing a lot of close games and they’ve been playing better basketball. Coach Weber always has his guys competing and that’s why he’s a tremendous coach.”
Coming off last year’s Big 12 co-championship season, the Wildcats (9-12, 2-6) have had to retool their lineup with talented players like Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes gone.
But they often play well at home where they’ve beaten No. 12 West Virginia and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers avenged an 84-68 loss to Kansas State on Jan. 18 in Manhattan with Saturday’s 66-57 win in Morgantown.
Senior forward Xavier Sneed leads the Wildcats with 14.4 points per game while averaging 4.6 rebounds. Junior guard Cartier Diarra is averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 assists while senior forward Makol Mawien is averaging 7.2 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds.
The Wildcats have often struggled to score as they rank last in the Big 12 by averaging 65.1 points per game while shooting just 41.5 percent from the field.
The Bears have made it difficult for opponents to generate offense as they’ve allowed a league-low 58 points per game while holding teams to a 38.1 shooting percentage. Baylor has also dominated the boards by averaging 6.35 rebounds per game more than opponents while Kansas State is averaging 1.52 rebounds per game less than opponents.
Gillespie has been a force inside for the Bears as he ranks second in the Big 12 with 9.25 rebounds per game and has been a superb rim defender by ranking third in the league with 2.40 blocks per game.
In the Bears’ 16-point win over the Horned Frogs, Gillespie amassed 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.
“He was tremendous,” Drew said. “I know Freddie always gives you everything he has and never complains.”
Baylor guard MaCio Teague broke out of a shooting slump by scoring a game-high 19 points as he nailed five of eight 3-pointers against TCU. After a scoreless first half, Jared Butler helped Baylor seal the win with a 10-point second half.
Though the Bears haven’t lost a game in nearly three months, Drew knows how hard it is to win at Kansas State where Bramlage Coliseum has been nicknamed the Octagon of Doom.
Drew has won his share as his teams have gone 5-7 in Manhattan, but even with the nation’s No. 1 team he’ll never take anything for granted.
“They’ve got a lot of talent there and it’s a tough place to play,” Drew said. “Any time you’ve got a name like the Octagon of Doom you’ve got to have something. I know we’ll be excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.