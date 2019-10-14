After learning Sunday that linebacker Clay Johnston is out for the season with a knee injury, Baylor coach Matt Rhule immediately took stock of what his team is facing as the second half of the season begins.
Without their leading tackler and senior leader, Rhule said Monday that everybody else on Baylor’s defense will have to play at a higher level.
“The biggest thing is that Clay was going sideline to sideline and making up for a lot of other guys’ mistakes,” Rhule said. “So as I told the team, everyone do your job a little bit better. To me, it’s the experience and the wisdom and all the things that Clay is seeing that are hard to replace, so we’ll just kind of count on everyone to do it.”
The No. 18 Bears will likely need one of their best defensive efforts of the season to stay unbeaten against a dynamic Oklahoma State squad at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
The Cowboys feature the nation’s leading rusher in sophomore Chuba Hubbard, who has amassed 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns in the team’s 4-2 start.
Hubbard has collected 464 yards more than the Big 12’s second leading rusher, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has rushed for 630 yards.
“I think he is a dominant player,” Rhule said. “Not a good player, a dominant player. The numbers support it. I mean elite in every sense of the word. What is kind of cool about Oklahoma State is they have an NFL-style run game. He runs the stretch outside zone, and he runs it as well as anyone in college football. He will put his foot in the ground and get vertical. He can outrun you if you are not careful. He’s physical, he’s got breakaway speed.”
Hubbard is one of several major threats for Oklahoma State's offense. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders has passed for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 426 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace ranks second in the Big 12 with 39 catches for 703 yards and seven scores.
While Baylor is coming off a 33-30 double overtime win over Texas Tech at McLane Stadium last weekend, the Cowboys had a bye week following their 45-35 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock on Oct. 5.
"We have a lot of preparation to do this week to get ready for Hubbard and Wallace and Sanders and all the great players that they have," Rhule said. "But we’ll focus on us and try to get ourselves a little bit better."
Sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard will replace Johnston, who suffered his knee injury with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech on a non-contact injury when he planted his leg wrong after intercepting a Jett Duffey pass.
Bernard has played a great deal this season, starting the first three games and collecting 30 tackles in Baylor’s 6-0 start.
“Terrel’s not going to go out there and try to replace Clay, everyone will replace Clay,” Rhule said. “Terrel will continue to play at a high level.”
Even without Johnston, the Bears rallied to beat the Red Raiders. Quarterback Charlie Brewer led Baylor on an 89-yard drive for John Mayers’ game-tying 19-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. JaMycal Hasty finished off the win when he scored on a five-yard touchdown run in the second overtime.
It marked the second straight game Baylor finished off a win despite losing key players.
In a 31-12 win over Kansas State two weeks ago in Manhattan, Baylor starting offensive tackle Connor Galvin went out with a lower body injury on the first drive of the game. Brewer left early in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit from Kansas State defensive lineman Trey Dishon.
But the Bears scored two fourth quarter touchdowns with redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon stepping in at quarterback while right offensive tackle Casey Phillips performed well after switching to Galvin’s spot on the left side.
“I think the biggest thing about our guys is they stay really calm in the face of adversity,” Rhule said. “I think we’ve made things sometimes harder than they have to be and we could maybe improve some of those things. But at the end of the day, I think our guys truly feel alive when it’s competition like when it’s the end of the game and they have to go score, they go score.”
The win over the Red Raiders came with some controversy.
On the first play of overtime, Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen appeared to fumble the snap which Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings recovered.
However, the play was blown dead and Baylor was given an illegal snap penalty which allowed the Bears to keep the ball. Baylor scored on the possession as Brewer ran for a one-yard touchdown to take a 27-20 lead before Texas Tech answered with a touchdown to send the game into a second overtime.
On Sunday, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement that said the Big 12 acknowledged to him the illegal snap penalty should not have been called.
“It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect,” Hocutt said. “The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.”
Rhule said that though he argues with officials, he understands how difficult their job is in an era when their calls can be scrutinized more than ever due to advanced technology.
“I have a lot of respect for the officials,” Rhule said. “That is a hard job. You have to make things in a bang-bang way in today’s digital age where you can zoom in on anything and be second guessed. There have been plays over the last couple of years that I thought cost us the chance to win a game. I go through that process, but I could never disrespect the process or the officials by saying something.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor kicker John Mayers was named Big 12 special teams player of the week after hitting a 19-yard field goal as time expired to send the game against Texas Tech into overtime. Mayers also hit a 37-yard field goal and all three extra point attempts.
