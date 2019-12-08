Coaching Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl game in 63 years, Matt Rhule sees a unique opportunity and believes his players will feel the same level of excitement when they face Georgia on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.
With a shot to make the College Football Playoff, the No. 7 Bears felt a huge sense of disappointment when they lost a 30-23 overtime decision against Oklahoma in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The win propelled the Sooners into the CFP as the No. 4 seed against No. 1 LSU, while No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the Dec. 28 semifinals.
But Rhule believes his team will move past the hurt and be highly motivated to play in Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl since beating Tennessee, 13-7, on Jan. 1 1957, in the university's only previous appearance.
“On a personal note, it’s a lifelong sort of bucket list for me to take part in the game,” said Rhule during Sunday’s Sugar Bowl teleconference. “I know that our players and our program are excited to come and represent Baylor University and do everything the right way and have a great time. And where we came from in the past three years to where we are now, I know our guys, they’re going to play their best game and we’ll give our best effort.”
When the Bears finished 1-11 in Rhule’s debut season in 2017, nobody could have predicted that they’d be 11-2 and playing in the Sugar Bowl two years later.
The Bears were picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll after finishing 7-6 last season following a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. Baylor made a major step this year by tying Oklahoma for the Big 12’s best regular season conference record at 8-1 to earn a berth to the championship game.
“We have a chance to play in the Sugar Bowl, and when I said that to our guys today, there were a lot of guys bowing their head just so grateful for the experience,” Rhule said. “And then to play a team like Georgia with so much on the line, we’d like to finish the year as a top 10 team. If we can win one more game and get to 12 games, we’ll be the winningest team in Baylor football history.”
The Bears will face a No. 5 Georgia team that’s also 11-2 following a 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC championship game after winning the SEC East with a 7-1 record. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been impressed with Baylor’s rise to prominence under Rhule.
“Phenomenal, just incredible,” Smart said. “You can tell the passion and energy he coaches with. You can just tell how his team plays. They played two hard fought battles with Oklahoma, one of the best teams in the country year in and year out. I just have a lot of respect for the job he’s done. It’s really incredible to watch them play and it’s actually interesting because it was a place we had written down to visit during the offseason and get some fresh, new ideas. Of course, now we get to play them.”
This will be Georgia’s second straight Sugar Bowl appearance following last year’s 28-21 loss to Texas. The Bulldogs had difficulty putting their 35-28 loss to Alabama in last year’s SEC championship game behind them, and didn’t play up to their usual standard against the Longhorns.
“I think we learned a lot of things,” Smart said. “The first thing we did when we got back last year, we had a bunch of notes written up by every coach and every sports staff member of things that we could do better or different to put ourselves if we were in that situation again if you’re playing in a non-playoff situation. The bottom line is it’s your job to play in a football game and you’ve got a great opportunity. A lot of teams all across the country would be dying to play in a game like this. We’re going to sell it that way, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be Sugar Bowl champs.”
Rhule didn’t have an update on the condition of starting quarterback Charlie Brewer on Sunday after he went out in the second quarter following a possible head injury after taking a hard shot from an Oklahoma player.
Gerry Bohanon replaced Brewer and then tweaked his knee, setting the stage for third-string freshman quarterback Jacob Zeno to enter the game during the fourth quarter and throw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner followed by a 78-yard pass to Chris Platt to set up John Mayers’ 27-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.
Rhule is excited to get a shot to play an SEC team in a bowl game for the second straight year. Like the Bears, Georgia features a strong defense that helped pave the way to a berth in the SEC championship game.
“I’ve had a chance to watch them," Rhule said. "Coach Smart is a great coach, they have great players, a great program. Obviously, you know you have a great defense always with Kirby Smart and Georgia. They have the ability to run the football and (Jake) Fromm’s a great quarterback.”
Rhule is happy his seniors will get the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl in their final appearance in a Baylor uniform. They’ve been through a great deal of turmoil during their Baylor careers and have played a significant part in the Bears’ rise to become a top 10 team.
“They had to endure, at a young age, a lot of change and turmoil,” Rhule said. “And I thought they did that really in a positive way. There was a time after their freshman year and after their sophomore year where they had lost 16 of 18 games. And that can have a real effect on many people, but these guys were tough, they were hard-working, they competed in everything they did. It’s been their character and their resolve and their toughness that’s allowed us to do it.”
