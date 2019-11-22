MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Baylor cranked up its defensive pressure, took a few charges, and as a result took charge on the scoreboard, too.
The 24th-ranked Bears trailed by six early in the second half, but mustered up some tenacious defense down the stretch to overtake host Coastal Carolina, 77-65, in a semifinal matchup at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday at the HTC Center.
Baylor (4-1) moves on to an enticing matchup with No. 17 Villanova in Sunday’s tournament championship game, which will tip at 4 p.m. Central time. Villanova outgunned Mississippi State, 83-76, in Friday’s other semifinal.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said in a postgame radio interview. “Mid-majors dream about having a Power Five school on their home floor, and Coastal Carolina is a team that over 10 years has won 21 games on average, they’ve won 28 twice, they’ve beaten LSU and Clemson twice, they’re used to winning. So, we knew it would be a hard-fought contest, and I’m really proud of how we responded.”
The Chanticleers (3-3) had the lead and momentum to open the second half, but their chances crumpled when their star guard Ebrima Dibba suffered an apparent knee injury with about 16 minutes to play. Dibba had the ball on a breakaway, but went down in a heap when he planted for a layup, just as Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie swooped in from behind to try to block the shot.
Dibba didn’t return, except to sit on the bench with a thick knee brace on his left knee and a towel draped over his head.
Even without Dibba, Baylor still had to work to get in front. The Bears trailed 41-39 at the halftime break, as Coastal Carolina swished shot after shot from 3-point range. The Chanticleers also sailed to the offensive glass with relentless energy, leading to a 12-4 edge in second-chance points for the game.
But the Bears got back in it with their defense. Drew showed a full-court press at a couple of junctures, and the BU perimeter players livened up their pressure outside the arc. With 10:53 left in the second half, Devonte Bandoo harassed CCU’s Tyrell Gumbs-Frater into a turnover along the home sideline. Bandoo picked up the steal and fired ahead to a streaking MaCio Teague, who tossed in a layup to make it 57-all.
A minute later, Davion Mitchell made a driving scoop while drawing a foul, pushing the Bears into a lead that they would never relinquish thereafter.
Teague and Mitchell, a pair of guards who sat out last season to comply with NCAA transfer guidelines, continued their fine play to start the year. Teague led all scorers with 21 points, while Mitchell chipped in 15 points, six assists and three steals and continually got around the Chanticleer defenders with his slick ballhandling. The duo combined to shoot 11-of-12 from the foul line.
“Davion really did a great job on the ball,” Drew said. “You could see later in the game that he wore (DeVante) Jones down, and I thought Mark Vital was just tremendous. We needed that toughness and energy.”
Indeed, Vital provided some high-quality hustle off the bench, and turned in the highlight play of the night when he made a baseline cut and went high to catch an alley-oop pass from Jared Butler for the dunk. Vital and Tristan Clark also both took charges from driving CCU ballhandlers in the second half, as the BU defense wore down the Chanticleers.
Baylor held Coastal Carolina without a field goal for the final 8:20 of the game, as the Chanticleers scored three points in that stretch, all on free throws. The Bears ended up closing the game on a 12-3 run.
“That’s where they made their runs last night in the first game against Utah, and Utah didn’t answer,” Drew said. “I was proud of how our guys answered. We got tougher, we got better, we got more determined, and we executed better.”
Coastal Carolina showed a willingness to fire away from deep, and many of their swishes were answered. Jones nailed a 3-point bomb just 21 seconds into the game to set the tone, and the Chanticleers ended up making 75 percent from long range in the first half, on 6 for 8 shooting.
And while the Chanticleers still knocked down 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point land in the second half, Baylor did a better job of answering those buckets on the other end and limiting CCU’s opportunities.
“If we could’ve covered the shooters a little earlier, we might have been able to breathe a little easier,” Drew said.
Five different players reached double figures for Coastal Carolina, paced by Keishawn Brewton’s 17. Gumbs-Frater and Tommy Burton hit for 12 apiece, and Jones and Garrick Green both had 10.
For Baylor, Butler joined his backcourt mates Teague and Mitchell in double digits with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Vital had 10 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot off the bench.
“The second game in two days, against a team that’s very similar to that Dayton team that we played in the Maui Invitational (in 2013) to get to the championship against Syracuse,” Drew said. “It was such a hard-fought, draining game. I’m really glad we get a day off tomorrow, let our guys recover. Because the whole team was gassed at the end, for sure.”
After that day off, Baylor will be back at it on Sunday against Villanova (4-1), a college basketball blueblood that won NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018.
