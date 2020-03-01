HOUSTON – Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez has been talking to his players about “being the CEO of your role.”
Truthfully, the Bears might be applying for CEO of H-Town after this weekend.
Baylor fended off sixth-ranked Arkansas, 3-2, to close out the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park. That completed a thoroughly impressive weekend for the Bears (8-3), who swept the three SEC opponents they faced in Missouri, No. 11 LSU and then the Hogs.
“We’ve had a few guys get hurt here and there, so just seeing what different guys have been able to do and how guys have bounced back has been impressive,” Rodriguez said in a postgame radio interview. “The biggest thing is that we’ve just tried to stay positive and maintain a great atmosphere in the dugout.”
The win is Baylor’s fourth in a row overall, and the ideal bounce-back weekend after dropping two of three to Oral Roberts at Baylor Ballpark last weekend. True to form for their stay in Houston, the Bears again flashed some luscious leather, showed off their power, and got some quality pitching against Arkansas (7-3).
Arkansas entered the weekend undefeated, but went 0-3 against the Big 12 triumvirate of Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor. Overall, the Big 12 went 6-3 against their SEC counterparts on the weekend, including a no-hitter by OU’s Dane Acker against LSU in a 1-0 win on Sunday.
After leading 3-0, things got a little dicey for Baylor when the Hogs put up two runs in the eighth. Matt Goodheart produced an RBI double and Braydon Webb had a run-scoring single off BU’s Jimmy Winston, trimming the gap to 3-2.
But with two outs and a man on second, Daniel Caruso stepped out of the bullpen and did the job to navigate the Bears to the escape hatch on the inning. Caruso fooled the Hogs’ Jacob Nesbit with a strikeout looking to end the threat.
BU closer Luke Boyd wasn’t expected to pitch after registering saves in each of Baylor’s first two wins in Houston. But Boyd sealed with the win with a perfect ninth, using his biting slider to strike out the first two batters before inducing a come-backer from Robert Moore for the final out of the game.
That gave Boyd his third save in three days and fifth on the year.
“Daniel did a phenomenal job,” Rodriguez said. “He mixed in his pitches, and did exactly what we wanted him to do, which was face one hitter and close that inning out. And then Luke Boyd, I tell you what, we weren’t going to pitch him today. But he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got three hitters in me.’ And we said, ‘OK, but it’s only three.’ He did a great job, and just continues to step up to be the pitcher that we knew he could be.”
The Bears never trailed in this one, and actually had a lead for nine of their final 12 innings in Houston.
After the teams combined for three scoreless innings, Baylor broke through in the fourth. Mack Mueller battled his way to a seven-pitch walk, then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Davion Downey followed by spanking a single into right-center, scoring Mueller to give the Bears a 1-0 advantage.
Baylor stretched that lead to 3-0 over the next two innings. In the fifth, Nick Loftin ripped a hot shot that got past Hogs third baseman Cole Austin and bounced down the left-field line and rattled around in the corner, sending Ricky Martinez hustling home to score from first base on the double. An inning later, Davion Downey continued Baylor’s power surge at the energy capital of Texas by belting a no-doubt solo home run into the upper deck in right field.
The way Hayden Kettler pitched, that three-run lead felt pretty cozy. Kettler (2-1) worked five scoreless innings for the win, and he closed out his outing in style. In the bottom of the fifth, he buckled the knees of Goodheart with a strikeout looking, leaving a runner stranded on second.
Kettler also benefited from some fine glovework in support of his effort. No play shone brighter than freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie’s sprawling catch to rob the Hogs’ Heston Kjerstad of a hit in the third. McKenzie stretched his arm out to pull in the ball before somersaulting forward and then rising to casually flip the ball back to the infield.
“Jared McKenzie’s catch, that could have been an in-the-park home run, because that guy runs really well,” Rodriguez said. “It was good to see us make the plays we needed to make. We haven’t always played phenomenal defense here (in the Houston College Classic), but this weekend was a good time to start.”
Baylor was held to just six hits, but made the most of them. Downey paced the Bears with a 2-for-4, two-RBI effort.
Next up for Baylor will be a home date with Texas State on Tuesday.
