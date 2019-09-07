Coming off the biggest road upset in school history, the No. 17 Baylor volleyball team will gun for a 5-0 start to the season when it takes on No. 11 Marquette at 1 p.m. Sunday in Milwaukee.
Baylor (4-0) is coming off a 3-1 win over No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison on Friday, a match in which the Bears dug out of a one-set hole. Yossiana Pressley came up huge in the win, tagging 31 kills with 16 digs. Hannah Lockin also had a double-double with 51 assists and 12 digs.
If the Bears can take down Marquette (5-0), it would give them a third ranked road win on the young season. This will mark Baylor’s final game of its opening five-match road swing, as the Bears will come home to host the Baylor Invitational starting Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.