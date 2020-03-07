SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Friday night, the Baylor baseball team found itself on the wrong end of a rally. On Saturday, the Bears rectified that with a winning comeback.
Baylor scored eight runs in the final four innings in a 8-6 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night at Baggett Stadium. The BU win evened up the series at a game apiece, after the Bears had suffered a 2-1 loss in 11 innings in the opener.
Baylor (9-5) used a 18-hit effort to score in five different innings. Six different Bears had multi-hit efforts, led by freshman Jared McKenzie in the leadoff spot, who went 4-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI. Rightfielder Davion Downey also had a big night at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.
Poly snagged a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, as BU starter Evan Godwin gave up a walk and a pair of singles, including a Tate Samuelson RBI knock to right. But the Bears wasted no time in tying the score, as they came back strong in the top of the second. Davion Downey gave the Bears a baserunner with a one-out walk, and Kyle Nevin followed by spanking one to the gap in right-center. The freshman sped around the bases for an RBI triple, his second of the season.
Poly opened up a 4-1 lead with a three-run fourth. The Mustangs loaded the bases off Godwin, and then Bradlee Beesly unloaded them by unloading a double to the wall in right-center. That hit prompted the end of Godwin’s day, but not the end for the Bears.
The Bears used a four-run sixth to vault back into the lead at 5-4. That outburst was highlighted by an RBI double from Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and run-scoring singles by McKenzie and Nick Loftin.
Poly tied the game up off BU’s Jimmy Winston in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to an RBI triple by Blake Wagenseller. But the Bears kept up their hot hitting to take the lead for good. Downey and Nevin had one-out singles to set the table in the seventh, and Cardoza-Oquendo eventually brought Nevin around to score with a single through the right side of the Poly infield.
Baylor added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, thanks to yet another RBI triple, this one from Loftin in the eighth, and Downey’s solo blast in the ninth.
Winston (1-1) ended up picking up the win in relief, while Logan Freeman worked a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the year. The series will wrap up at 3 p.m Central time on Sunday.
