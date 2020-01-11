LAWRENCE, Kan. – Baylor coach Scott Drew has walked out of Allen Fieldhouse many times following losses over the last 17 years, but now he finally knows what it’s like to win on Kansas’ home court.
Led by Jared Butler’s 22-point outburst, the No. 4 Bears rolled to a 67-55 win over the No. 3 Jayhawks before a packed house of 16,300 fans Saturday afternoon for their first-ever win in Lawrence.
The Bears had lost 17 straight games in Lawrence with 16 of those in Allen Fieldhouse. Drew had lost 12 straight games at Kansas since becoming the Bears’ coach in 2003.
“We knew it was going to happen at some point and I’m glad it happened today with this group because they’ve put in the work,” said Drew in his postgame radio interview. “Defensively, we never let them put together a run and a big part had to do with our offense. We only had five turnovers, so we kept them out of transition and we shot 45 percent by making some extra passes.”
With Tuesday’s 57-52 win over No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock, the Bears (13-1, 3-0) stretched their winning streak to 12 games and are making a case to rise to No. 1 in the nation for only the second time in school history following a week at the top in January 2017.
The Bears now have a school-record five wins over Top 25 teams this season. The win over the Jayhawks was their first ever on the road against a top five team in the Associated Press poll.
“Any other team would say ‘Oh, we got one at Kansas,’ but we expected to win,” Butler said. “We have a great team with great guys and great coaches. Our defense determines how we play. If we play defense, we’re probably going to win.”
Baylor’s defense was outstanding as the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1) shot just 39.2 percent overall and hit four of 15 3-pointers while committing 14 turnovers.
“Defense has been crucial for us all year and that’s why we are where we are,” Drew said. “Everybody was playing defense and everybody has been sharing the ball and deferring on offense.”
After scoring a career-high 31 points as a freshman in last year’s 78-70 loss at Kansas, Butler delivered another big game as he hit nine of 18 field goals with three of seven from 3-point range. He also collected four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
But Butler had plenty of help as MaCio Teague scored 16 points, Freddie Gillespie 13 and Davion Mitchell 10.
“That’s the blessing of having a balanced team because in different parts of the game you have different matchups and different people step up,” Drew said. “That comes from people knowing their roles and knowing teammates’ different strengths. If it’s just one guy, and he has a bad night, you’re in trouble.”
The Bears showed they were ready to play as Mitchell drained a 3-pointer and then drove for a basket to give the Bears a quick 5-0 lead. But the Jayhawks stormed back and opened up a 20-15 lead after Devon Dotson nailed a 3-pointer with 7:50 left in the first half.
Baylor answered with a 7-0 run and never trailed again as Teague drilled a 3-pointer, Gillespie hit a free throw and Butler nailed a trey.
Leading 27-24, the Bears finished the first half with a 10-0 run.
Teague scored on a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play. Then Teague drained a 3-pointer before Butler stole the ball and passed to Mitchell for a layup. Butler closed the first half with a free throw to extend Baylor’s lead to 37-24.
After both teams came out slow in the second half, Kansas finally found its offense and went on a 10-2 run to cut Baylor’s lead to 41-36.
But once again Baylor answered as Teague nailed a 3-pointer and Mark Vital hit Gillespie in the paint for a pair of baskets to open up a 48-38 lead with 8:53 remaining.
Butler then scored 10 straight points for the Bears as he hit a pair of treys, drove for a basket and hit another outside shot to open up a 60-44 lead with four minutes remaining.
Isaiah Moss led the Jayhawks with 15 points while Marcus Garrett scored 11. Dealing with a hip injury, Dotson finished with nine points. Baylor limited Kansas center Udoka Azubuike to six points but he grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
“This was huge,” Gillespie said. “We really wanted to get it for Coach Drew. One of our goals to start the season was to check this one off. We played a good first half, but we knew we had to play even better in the second half.”
