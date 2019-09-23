Baylor’s hit-or-miss performance against Rice was far from the complete game Matt Rhule wanted as his team heads into Big 12 play against Iowa State.
But Rhule was pleased with how relentless and physical the Bears’ defense played in Saturday’s 21-13 win at Rice Stadium that kept the Bears unbeaten at 3-0.
They swarmed and delivered big hits as they held the Owls to two field goals and a touchdown on quarterback Tom Stewart’s 21-yard run in the fourth quarter. Baylor limited Rice to 242 total yards and came up with three sacks, including two by James Lynch and one by James Lockhart.
“The defensive line and the linebackers played really, really well,” Rhule said. “They got into the backfield and disrupted. The quarterback run hurt us, and that’s another issue this week with Brock Purdy, who is such a good quarterback but also a dual-threat runner.”
The Iowa State sophomore will be the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback the Bears have faced so far this season.
Purdy has completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 989 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in the Cyclones’ 2-1 start. He’s also a running threat who is the Cyclones’ second-leading rusher with 98 yards on 20 carries.
In Iowa State’s 72-20 demolition of Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, Purdy hit 21 of 27 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and three scores. His 510 yards total offense were the most in school history.
“I think he has tremendous instincts,” Rhule said. “He is a tremendous scrambler, he can push things down the field. They are using him as more of a runner as well, they are running zone read with guys coming around to block for him. I think the biggest thing is his true timing passing game is really elite right now.”
The Bears got a strong dose of Purdy on a frigid 25-degree day last year in Ames when he hit 18 of 23 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Cyclones with 56 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-14 win over the Bears.
“Brock Purdy is a special player,” Rhule said. “He has really developed from last year to this year. He hurt us last year. We couldn’t tackle him. He ran around and converted third downs and made big plays. It’ll be a tremendous challenge across the board, one that I hope we are ready for.”
The Cyclones’ win was marred by a third-quarter fight in which Baylor senior defensive end Greg Roberts and Iowa State star running back David Montgomery were disqualified for the rest of the game after throwing punches at each other.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was disqualified when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct with 5:51 remaining in the game. Brewer made a comment to the official after he was ruled a yard short of a first down on a running play.
Rhule doesn’t expect similar hostilities between the two teams when they play Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.
“Last year was a hard-fought, tough football game,” Rhule said. “They were fighting to get into the conference championship, we were fighting to be bowl eligible. They are a team that we have a lot of respect for and this is all about football to me. We are just focused on football, and this really is a good team we are going to play.”
Rhule is hoping for a more consistent offensive effort against the Cyclones than the Bears had against Rice.
After amassing 326 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the Bears gained just 101 yards and failed to score in the second half.
Brewer put up good numbers as he hit 20 of 27 for 303 yards and a touchdown, but his fumble set a bad tone at the start of the third quarter. With Baylor’s running game ineffective, Brewer had to carry most of that load as he rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Rhule said the blocking of Baylor’s offensive linemen and tight ends must improve to establish a better ground game.
“We have to run the football better,” Rhule said. “We were beyond deficient on Saturday.”
With the forecast in the mid-90s for Saturday’s kickoff, the temperature will likely be about 70 degrees higher than last November when the Bears played in Ames.
The Bears should have an advantage over the Cyclones playing in the heat, and Rhule hopes Baylor’s fans will be there in large numbers to support the team. With the heat index well over 100 degrees at McLane Stadium, the crowd was sparse for Baylor’s 63-14 win over UTSA on Sept. 7 in the last home game.
“It’s a big game,” Rhule said. “It will be hot, but you know what, it will be a great game and it will be a tremendous atmosphere. So I certainly hope that the fans will come out. Not because it will maybe make us play better, but I hope that they come out for them. I hope I look up there and I see nothing but gold all across that stadium. “
BEAR FACTS – Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades announced the Baylor Bear Foundation’s “United for 10” initiative on Monday.
Baylor’s goal is to increase its membership in the foundation from its current 6,000 active members to 10,000 by 2023. Four percent of Baylor alumni are foundation members, and the average donation is $2,100. Contributions from the foundation assist in the cost of athletic scholarships, along with other resources for coaches and student-athletes.
“The Bear Foundation is really the lifeblood of the athletic program,” Rhoades said. “We have 500-plus student-athletes who are allowed to come to Baylor. Our scholarship cost per year is right at about $17.4 million. To be able to raise money for athletic scholarships and really allow us to carry out our vision, it’s extremely important.”
