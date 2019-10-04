When Chris Klieman walks into Bill Snyder Family Stadium, he can feel the history and tradition built by the stadium’s namesake.
Snyder turned one of the worst programs in college football history into a consistent winner with 19 bowl appearances during his tenure which began in 1989.
After leading North Dakota State to four FCS national titles in the five years, Klieman replaced Snyder last December and marvels at the passionate fan base at Kansas State.
“It’s phenomenal,” Klieman said. “They come out every week tremendously supportive. They’re passionate fans, it’s a tough place to play and I love the environment. It’s been nothing but great for our staff and our families here.”
In this challenging environment in Manhattan, Kan., Baylor will try to stay unbeaten when it faces the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Coming off last weekend’s Big 12-opening 23-21 win over Iowa State, the Bears (4-0, 1-0) will play on the road for the just the second time this season. The Bears hung on for a 21-13 win over Rice before a scant crowd of 20,198 in Houston on Sept. 21, but they’ll likely have to play much better to beat Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) in a stadium that routinely attracts more than 50,000 fans.
In Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s debut season in 2017, the Bears stuck close to the Wildcats into the fourth quarter before dropping a 33-20 decision.
“It’s a great game day atmosphere,” Rhule said. “The student section was all over us in a good way. They had energy and they were right behind us. One of the things we have to do is not get caught up in that, we have to just keep it football. It’s a great facility but we’ve been there. We’ll go out there and get through the first couple of moments of being there and just try to keep it all football from there.”
Like Snyder’s teams, Klieman’s squad will play rugged, physical defense that makes offenses work for everything they get.
“The ethos of the program is the same, they’re tough, they’re disciplined, they’re physical,” Rhule said. “Coach Klieman’s a defensive man by trade, and you know they take away what you do well. So it’ll be a challenge in every sense.”
Kansas State’s defense was a big reason for Klieman’s 3-0 start that included a 31-24 road win over Mississippi State that vaulted the Wildcats to No. 24 in the Associated Press poll.
The Wildcats fell out of the poll following last week’s 26-13 loss at No. 21 Oklahoma State. But Kansas State leads the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 16 points per game, slightly ahead of Baylor’s 16.2.
Kansas State is third in total defense by allowing 323.5 yards per game behind TCU (246.0) and Baylor (297.5). The Wildcats’ pass defense has been tremendous as opponents have hit just 51.1 percent for 509 yards and two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer showed he could perform well against a strong Iowa State defense as he hit 26 of 45 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. But Kansas State’s defense might be even better, which means the Bears will likely need to execute better.
“We haven’t really defeated man coverage at the level we want,” Rhule said. “We had some big plays. But play-in and play-out, are we executing against those coverages? They’re going to come out and they’re going to play man, they’re going to get in our face.”
Brewer has spent much of the last two games against Rice and Iowa State scrambling to pick up rushing yardage. The offensive line needs to improve after the Bears have averaged just 114 yards rushing and 3.3 yards per carry in the last two games.
“We’ve just got to attack the person and move them off the ball,” said Baylor offensive tackle Casey Phillips. “You can’t think about it, you’ve just got to do it. They have a really good defensive line, they’re really experienced. It’s going to be tough, but we’ve got to work at it and get off the ball.”
Last week, junior Xavier Newman stepped in at right guard for redshirt freshman Prince Pines and delivered a solid performance.
“I think Prince was just getting a little overwhelmed and getting a little tired,” Rhule said. “And I thought X went in there and he played well. He came to me early in the week and said, ‘Coach, I want to play this week.’ I think Prince really has a bright, bright future. I need him to come back this week. We’re playing against really big men this week at Kansas State, big, physical men.”
Baylor hopes to continue its inspired defensive play against Kansas State, which struggled to produce against Oklahoma State last week.
The Wildcats finished with 244 total yards as quarterback Skylar Thompson hit 11 of 23 passes for 118 yards and no touchdowns. In last year’s 37-34 loss to Baylor at McLane Stadium, Thompson threw for 149 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times and had two interceptions.
The Bears shut out the Cyclones for three quarters before giving up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter last weekend. Allowing too many fourth-quarter points is a trend Rhule wants to stop, but part of that comes down to Baylor’s offense running the ball better late in the game when it has the lead.
“I think the biggest issue on defense is we have given up 65 points, 45 of those in the fourth quarter,” Rhule said. “That is antithetical to everything I believe in. We are not running the ball, we can’t just control things in the fourth quarter to put the game away, so the run game and defense all goes hand in hand. But I think we have eliminated a lot of really big plays.”
While Rhule was happy with the resilience Baylor showed to beat Iowa State on John Mayers’ late field goal to improve to 4-0, he knows his team won’t stay unbeaten until it fine tunes a lot of areas.
“It was a gritty game, a tough game, but it certainly wasn’t a dominant game,” Rhule said. “It had a chance to be that and we didn’t do it. My message to our players is very simple, we just have to get better. We’re not anywhere near where we want to be. There’s a level of execution of everybody just kind of doing their job that isn’t really happening right now, and it showed up in the fourth quarter that game where we let them back into it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.