If there was any fear of a Kansas hangover, Baylor dispelled all worries within minutes against the lesser Sunflower State team.
The Bears played loose and relaxed and delivered one of their best performances of the season.
Hitting 13 of 28 3-pointers and 16 of 18 free throws, the No. 2 Bears looked like they were primed to start another winning streak as they romped to an 85-66 win over last-place Kansas State before 7,939 fans Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
“It all started in warm-ups,” said Baylor forward Matthew Mayer, who scored a game-high 19 points. “We were all laughing and having a good time and it was Flo’s (Thamba) birthday today. But we were still locked in at the same time. We were just hitting our shots and getting to the paint.”
The No. 2 Bears (25-2) pulled into a tie with No. 1 Kansas for the Big 12 lead at 14-1 with three regular season games remaining. Baylor’s Big 12-record 23-game winning streak ended with Saturday’s 64-61 loss to the Jayhawks, but the Bears can still win their first conference title in 70 years.
Baylor has clinched at least a program-high No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament March 12 in Kansas City.
“After the Kansas game, everybody was a little worried we were going to have a bad game because every time people play bad after Kansas,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. "We put it behind us. We knew we were going to play well throughout the game because at the beginning everybody was hitting shots and sharing the ball. No one was doing anything selfish.”
The Bears couldn’t have played better in the first half as they opened up a 50-24 lead after burying eight of 15 3-pointers and all 10 free throw attempts. It was Baylor’s most points in the first half of a Big 12 game in six years.
Mayer continued his inspired play off the bench by hitting six of seven field goals and five of six free throws. Both Mitchell (14 points, 10 assists) and Freddie Gillespie (10 points, 11 rebounds) produced double-doubles.
Jared Butler drained four of five 3-pointers and scored 16 points with five assists while MaCio Teague nailed three of seven treys and finished with 13 points.
“I think that’s one of the strengths of our team all year long is we’ve shown up, we’ve played, we’ve competed,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “There was no mental lapse or letdown after our last home game. You can’t argue with five guys in double figures. A lot of positives there, and defensively we were really good except for the last five minutes.”
Baylor built a 68-34 lead with 11:49 remaining in the second half. The Bears had a much harder time against the Wildcats (9-19, 2-13) in the first meeting when Baylor held on for a 73-67 win on Feb. 3 in Manhattan.
It was all Baylor from the opening tip as Butler hit seven early points to open up a 7-2 lead. The Wildcats missed their first six field goal attempts before Cartier Diarra scored with 13:38 left in the first half.
With Mayer and Devonte Bandoo draining 3-pointers, the Bears quickly stretched their lead to 19-6.
Diarra was Kansas State’s only consistent scorer in the first half with 13 of his 19 points, but his production wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with the Bears.
Teague got hot as he drained a pair of 3-pointers before Mayer nailed four straight free throws and Gillespie hit two more free throws to stretch Baylor’s lead 37-14.
The Bears finished the first half strong as Mitchell, Teague and Butler buried 3-pointers to take the 50-24 halftime lead.
“We were blessed because we made shots,” Drew said. “I think sometimes the ball bounces right and you’re able to get in transition. We’ve played well defensively all year, but when you make shots, you can play even better defensively. And I thought we were really locked in. We didn’t have many mental breakdowns today.”
With Mitchell continuing to thrive, Baylor kept expanding its lead in the early minutes of the second half.
Mitchell started the half with a drive for a basket and fired a pass to Gillespie for a score. Then Mitchell nailed a jumper before coming back with a 3-pointer. Following Butler’s trey and Mitchell’s pass to Thamba for a slam, Baylor stretched its lead to 68-34.
Baylor rested forward Tristan Clark, who has dealt with knee soreness throughout the season following surgery last season. But Drew expects him to be ready for Saturday’s game against TCU at 1 p.m. in Fort Worth.
“That’s one of the things I was really pleased with was the toughness,” Drew said. “We’ve got a lot of banged-up guys right now, and you can see across the league a lot of guys missing games. As physical as the Big 12 is, as tough as it is, the dog days of February. And Tristan, he did a great job on the bench supporting guys, but he just wasn’t able to go tonight.”
