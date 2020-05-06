First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda is still holding out hope that the Bears can play a full football schedule this fall.
But there’s one thing he’s learned since the coronavirus outbreak shut down the country in mid-March: The only certainty is uncertainty.
“I think most people on the calls that I’m in are trying to get the full schedule,” said Aranda in Wednesday’s virtual press conference. “But it’s hard to navigate when so many things are fluid. I think the consensus is to try to keep things as close to normal as possible. I think that’s kind of the starting point for most people.”
The Bears are scheduled to open against Ole Miss on Sept. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, which could still be on the table if the pandemic appears to be more contained by then. Whether conditions will be safe enough for fans to attend games is another question.
But it’s still too early to predict where the country will be in four months when the college football season traditionally opens. The pandemic keeps rewriting the timetable.
“I think the moving target is hard,” Aranda said. “The starting time in terms of what the stadium is going to look like, in terms of what if one state is this, what if one state is that, in terms of what happens if one team gets a rash of people sick, all of those things are all being talked about.
“I think the further you go down the rabbit hole, there’s other options that are there. I feel that certainly by the end of this month, a lot of that stuff will be better solidified and better laid out for all of us to move on.”
After Baylor hired Aranda as head coach on Jan. 16, he quickly hired his coaching staff and began evaluating the Bears’ roster in anticipation of beginning spring football practice on March 18.
But when the coronavirus began its spread, college campuses shut down across the country and spring football practices were canceled. That made it especially tough for a first-year head coach like Aranda, who was looking forward to using spring drills to install his offensive and defensive schemes after helping LSU win the national championship as defensive coordinator.
With players sheltering in place at their homes across the state and country, college coaches have turned to online instruction for their players. Though Aranda would much rather have his squad practicing on campus, he’s still gotten to know his players virtually.
“The thing you don’t get is how we respond on grass, which in a lot of ways is the most important thing in terms of knowing your team and knowing who you have as teachers, coaches and athletes,” Aranda said. “Off the grass, the ability to know what makes people tick and stuff, I feel we’ve put a lot of work into that and I feel that’s going to pay off at the end.”
Aranda and his coaching staff have learned to fine tune their virtual instruction. Smaller groups on Zoom have worked much better than bigger groups because the coaches can see their players’ faces better and get an idea if they’re engaged.
“If you have a big Zoom call, you have a Brady Bunch window that you’re kind of looking at right here,” Aranda said. “One of the things is we want to try to minimalize the groups so we can see their faces. I think the whole thing with Zoom is what makes it different from a phone call is you can see the face and the interaction. You want to see they’re making eye contact and that they’re locked in.”
The Baylor coaches have tried to teach offensive and defensive schemes virtually to the players, and have been impressed by how they’ve soaked in the knowledge.
“I think that’s the first thing is to try to have a group that is bought into the stuff that you’re giving them,” Aranda said. “At the end of a lot of these meetings, there is the ability to quiz and have them put it into their own words. Our ability to learn football has been impressive, just their football IQ, their instinct. It’s been positive so far.”
Since spring football practice was canceled, the Baylor coaches might be forced to rely on more basic offensive and defensive packages after the players return to campus.
Quarterback Charlie Brewer leads an offense that returns seven starters, but Baylor’s defense has much rebuilding ahead since all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only two returning starters.
“I think the constraint is what you can practice, the limited time you practice,” Aranda said. “So you want to be able to not beat yourself when our first game comes around. You want to fully be playing fast, playing confident and forcing someone else to beat you. So I think the ability to master fundamentals and have a foundation defensively and offensively is the key there.”
With the Bears coming off an 11-3 season and a Sugar Bowl appearance under former coach Matt Rhule, Aranda knows the returning players possess a strong work ethic and expect to win.
Aranda believes his players have stayed in shape since they’ve been away from campus and the structure that the football program provides. But he won’t really know how prepared they are until they all return to practice.
“In talking to them, I think they’ve been getting access to sometimes it’s a garage gym, sometimes it’s a weight set that’s in your guest room, sometimes it’s at a school,” Aranda said. “I think they get access to it all in various unique ways. The conditioning part has been talked about a lot on our calls, about getting a run in during the morning and that. I feel that the majority of our guys are really working hard to put it all out there and try to follow the program that we have. But you never know until we get them all back because we can’t really ask for results or evidence.”
Aranda is proud of the leadership that veterans like Brewer, Bernard, running back John Lovett and offensive lineman Blake Bedier have shown. They’ve helped their teammates stay connected through texting, phone calls and other forms of social media.
“When you look at those guys, they’re leading their groups,” Aranda said. “It’s inviting to all the younger players. I feel to get those guys all back on campus and to take that next step together, I’m confident that we’re all going to move in the right direction. A lot of it has been based on them texting the group and making calls to teammates and encouraging guys. I think we’ve gotten stronger and a lot of credit goes to them.”
