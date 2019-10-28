With a day off last Saturday, the Baylor coaches and players turned into spectators and watched their Big 12 rivals play.
Like everyone else, they saw a wild, historic weekend of upsets.
Kansas State stunned heavily favored Oklahoma, Kansas beat Texas Tech in bizarre fashion, Oklahoma State pulled off a road win at Iowa State, and TCU knocked turnover-prone Texas out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The crazy, unpredictable weekend left No. 12 Baylor as the only remaining unbeaten Big 12 team at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
The Bears know they’d better be on their guard when they return to action against West Virginia in a Halloween game Thursday at 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium.
“It just shows what a competitive conference it is,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “Anyone can be beat on any day, so as Coach (Matt) Rhule said, you’ve got to show up and play well or you’ll get beat in this conference.”
Rhule wasn’t surprised by all the upsets because he knows how competitive the Big 12 is from week to week and how well the teams know each other since they play every year.
“I think it says about the Big 12 that there’s great parity,” Rhule said. “That’s what I said all along, you can’t have just 10 teams and have them all play each other that there’s not going to be a lot of familiarity. I think part of it too is that you recognize that there’s great, great coaches.”
As the Big 12’s only unbeaten team, the Bears will unquestionably have a target on their backs. The big takeaway Rhule wants his players to draw from the past weekend is that attention to detail can be the difference between a win and a loss.
“I had a lot of guys texting me about the things that happened this weekend and I think the message was very simple,” Rhule said. “I said ‘What did you guys learn this weekend?’ They said ‘Well, special teams matter. Third down really is important.’ If you want to win games, you better play well and that’s the only thing you can control. So I think our team is focused hopefully on trying to play as well as we can Thursday night because we’ll have to.”
The Bears haven’t beaten the Mountaineers since a 62-38 blowout in 2015. Since then, they’ve dropped three straight games, including last year’s 58-14 massacre in Morgantown on a Thursday night.
“Obviously, we look back at last year and it was pretty rough,” Tecklenburg said. “They got after us pretty good. I look at this year and I think we’re a much better team. I think we’re going to be much better prepared. I like where we are right now and we’ll keep getting better throughout the week.”
Since Baylor’s 45-27 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 19, Rhule has tried to make sure both his players and coaching staff have been focused on West Virginia.
After last year’s 44-point loss to the Mountaineers, he’s learned some lessons in preparation for a Thursday night game that’s preceded by a bye week.
“I went back home and saw a bunch of family, and friends came to that game and they were kind enough to sit through it and we didn’t play well,” Rhule said. “So I think attacking the schedule, attacking the mindset, like we didn’t go out recruiting last week, we worked on this game and I think that’s a mindset that comes out of last year’s experience.”
The bye week offered the coaches a chance to look at some younger players and gave some of the Baylor players a chance to get healthier. Rhule said running back Trestan Ebner will be available to play while safety Grayland Arnold is questionable after missing the Oklahoma State game with an injury.
“Trestan’s not 100 percent, but he’s available,” Rhule said. “And Grayland, not sure yet. I would say questionable. I’m hopeful. I know he’s not ready to start, so JT (Woods) will start. The goal would be to have Grayland available on some sort of limited capacity, but we’re never going to play them before it’s too early.”
West Virginia is coached by Neal Brown, who replaced Dana Holgorsen after he took the Houston Cougars head job. Brown compiled an impressive 35-16 record at Troy, but he said on Monday’s Big 12 coaches call that his first season has been a transition year as the Mountaineers have gone 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
“We knew there would be some adversity and hiccups along the way,” Brown said. “But we feel we are making progress and they’re eager to get back on the field. We’ve got so many new guys playing, and this week we got a little extra prep time. I think they’ll be more fresh.”
The Mountaineers have dropped the last three games to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma as the defense has allowed an average of 44 points.
West Virginia has also had difficulty scoring by averaging just 22.7 points throughout the season, and hasn’t established a consistent ground game by averaging 88.1 yards and 2.9 yards per carry.
Quarterback Austin Kendall, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, has put up solid numbers as he’s completed 63.5 percent for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. But West Virginia’s inability to run effectively has often made Kendall an open target for defenses.
Rhule isn’t taking the Mountaineers for granted and has a great deal of respect for Brown.
“I think Coach Brown is one of the great coaches in college football, the job he did at Troy was absolutely fantastic,” Rhule said. “He and his staff are doing a great job right now with building that team, that young football team. They’ve got some tremendous players on their defensive front, and it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us.”
The Baylor players are looking forward to having the national spotlight on Thursday night.
“Oh man, it’s going to be crazy,” said linebacker Jordan Williams. “We want it (McLane Stadium) filled. It’s Halloween, right? So hopefully we get to come in some masks or something.”
BEAR FACTS – The Baylor-TCU game Nov. 9 in Fort Worth will kick off at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or FS1. Final details will be available at a later date.
