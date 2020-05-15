Baylor continued its recruiting roll as Humble Summer Creek High School wide receiver Elijah Bean verbally committed Friday night.

Bean, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, became the ninth player in the 2021 class to commit to the Bears since April 4 and the 13th overall commitment in the class.

The 6-5, 190-pound receiver chose Baylor over schools like Arkansas, Houston and Boston College. He became the third wide receiver to commit to the Bears in the 2021 class as he joins Duncanville’s Roderick Daniels and George Ranch’s Javon Gipson.

Bean is also a track standout as he’s been clocked at 11.05 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.75 seconds in the 200 meters.

