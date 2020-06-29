Bu Volleyball (copy)

Baylor's Yossiana Pressley is the Big 12's Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year after winning AVCA National Player of the Year honors in 2019.

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year, has been chosen by the Big 12 coaches as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. She’s the first player in school history to claim that designation.

Two other Baylor volleyball players joined Pressley on the preseason all-conference team – senior Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick and redshirt junior Marieke van der Mark.

Pressley, a senior outside hitter, is a unanimous preseason All-Big 12 pick for the third straight year. She posted a league-high 5.41 kills per set and 546 total kills in 2019.

Sedwick returns at setter after leading the Big 12 in assists per set (11.46), which ranked 11th nationally. The 2019 Big 12 Setter off the Year was, like Pressley, a unanimous pick by the coaches.

Van der Mark tallied 196 kills with a .336 hitting percentage in 2019. The 6-foot-6 opposite side hitter from the Netherlands earns her first spot on the preseason team.

