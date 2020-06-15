After blasting out to a hot start at the plate in 2020, Baylor outfielder Mack Mueller has signed a free agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mueller transferred to Baylor from Cisco College before the 2019 season. He was hitting .281 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs in Baylor’s 16 games in 2020, when COVID-19 halted the season. In 2019, he hit .286 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games while dealing with some nagging injuries.
Mueller graduated from Baylor in May. He’s the second Bear set to join the professional baseball ranks off the 2020 team, after the Kansas City Royals selected shortstop Nick Loftin in the first round last week.
Major League teams were able to sign an unlimited number of free agent players following this year's shorter five-round draft. However, they could offer no more than $20,000 as a signing bonus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.