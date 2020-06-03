Baylor baseball outfielder Jared McKenzie has been tabbed as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
McKenzie led Baylor with a .406 average in 2020, which was shortened to just 16 games due to COVID-19. He had 28 hits and tallied five RBIs as the leadoff hitter, and was 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts.
McKenzie is the 15th BU player to earn the honor from Collegiate Baseball, and the first since Nick Loftin in 2018.
