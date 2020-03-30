Baylor fourth-year junior guard MaCio Teague announced Monday that he is declaring for the NBA draft, but is leaving his options open to return for his senior year.
Teague was a second-team all-Big 12 choice after averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the 2019-20 season. The 6-3 Teague shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range and a team-high 84.8 percent from the free throw line.
Teague started 28 of 30 games, missing two late in the season after fracturing his right wrist on his shooting hand Feb. 10 against Texas. Despite the injury, he came back to average 11.4 points in Baylor’s last five games before the postseason was canceled due to the national outbreak of the coronavirus.
Non-seniors have until June 3 to pull their names out of the June 25 draft and return to college. Last year, 89 of 175 players who declared for the draft eventually withdrew.
Baylor coach Scott Drew had no comment on Teague’s decision to test the NBA draft process.
Teague was a key member of Baylor’s squad that finished 26-4 and placed second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record. The Bears finished a program-best No. 4 in the coaches poll and No. 5 in the Associated Press poll, and set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak.
Teague stepped into the starting lineup after redshirting in 2018-19 under NCAA rules following his transfer from North Carolina-Asheville.
He was a two-year starter at North Carolina-Asheville as he averaged 15.4 points while shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range as a freshman in 2016-17. He averaged 16.7 points while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore in 2017-18.
