Baylor women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur fired a round of 4-under-par 67 to lead the stroke play qualifying portion of the Texas Women’s Amateur on Tuesday at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin.
In doing so, Kaur grabbed the No. 1 seed in the Championship Match Play bracket, which begins on Wednesday.
Kaur, who is currently No. 68 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, posted six birdies and finished stroke play four shots in front of No. 2 seed Faith DeLaGarza of Dallas Baptist University.
Kaur will play Estelle Beck of St. Mary’s University in the opening round of match play starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at University of Texas Golf Club. The winner will advance to the round of 16 to be played Wednesday afternoon.
