Baylor football’s Clay Johnston and volleyball’s Nicole Thomas are the school’s nominees for the Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year Award.

The honor is awarded annually to a student-athlete who demonstrated an extraordinary amount of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. It’s selected by a 10-person media panel, and the winners will be revealed Wednesday.

Other nominees include Iowa State’s Sami Williams (softball) and Ray Lima (football), Kansas’s Allie Nelson (volleyball) and Bryce Torenden (football), Kansas State’s Brynn Carlson (volleyball) and Denzel Goolsby (football), Oklahoma’s Kaylee Dao (soccer) and Kenneth Murray (football), Oklahoma State’s Jaci Jones (soccer) and Philip Redwine-Bryant (football), TCU’s Kianna Ray (women’s basketball), Texas’ Charli Collier (women’s basketball) and Andrew Jones (men’s basketball), Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer (women’s basketball) and Zech McPhearson (football), and West Virginia’s Abby Kaufman (gymnastics) and Austin Smith (swimming and diving).

Recommended for you

Load comments