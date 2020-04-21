Baylor Kansas State

Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie drops in a shot over Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (left) and Kansas State forward James Love III in the first half on Feb. 25

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor men’s basketball senior Freddie Gillespie and equestrian junior Rachael Davis were named Big 12 2020 Winter Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

Gillespie averaged 9.6 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for a Baylor squad that finished 26-4 overall and was second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record.

Gillespie became the first Baylor men’s basketball player to earn Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He graduated in August 2019 with a political science degree.

Davis was an NCEA first team All-American and the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Year. She went an impressive 11-2 in the flat and 5-5-1 in fences for a 16-7-1 overall record in the 2019-20 season.

Davis was also named to the Farnam NCEA All-Academic first team and the Academic All-Big 12 first team. She is the second Baylor equestrian rider to win the Big 12 Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, following Rachel Van Allen in 2018.

