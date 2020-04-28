Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey and Johnny Keefer each landed prestigious All-American honors on Tuesday.

Dossey became Baylor’s first player in program history to be named to the Golfweek All-America First Team, while Keefer was selected to the All-America Third Team.

Dossey is one of four players in program history to be named a two-time All-American, joining Ryan Baca (2003, 2006), Matthew Perrine (2017, 2018) and Braden Bailey (2017, 2018). Dossey has committed to return to Baylor for a fifth year following the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes whose seasons were cut short by COVID-19. He’ll have a chance to become the program’s first three-time All-American in 2020-21.

Dossey led the team with a school-record 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds in 2019-20. He played 14 of 18 rounds at par or better, recorded three top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and finished top-16 in all six stroke-play tournaments.

Keefer ranked second on the team with a 70.41 stroke average across 17 rounds, which was best in school history by a freshman, breaking the previous record of 71.19 set by Dossey in 2016-17.

