How in the world do you pick between Big Tiff and Little Tiff? It’s a tiff that’s just too tenacious to settle.
One owns more All-America honors than any other athlete in the annals of the Baylor women’s track and field program. The other claimed the most Big 12 titles, not to mention three silver medals on the NCAA stage. They both set a standard that still inspires Baylor tracksters to this day.
So, why choose? Makes sense to split the “tiff-erence.”
Ultimately, that’s what we’ve done, as sprinter Tiffany “Big Tiff” Townsend and hurdler Tiffani “Little Tiff” McReynolds will share the award for the Track Athlete of the Decade for the Baylor All-Decade (2010-19) squad for women’s track and field. On the flip side, pole vault star Annie Rhodes Johnigan is a more clear-cut choice as the Field Athlete of the Decade. The team is a joint project between the Tribune-Herald and Baylor athletics.
If the track team is a family, Townsend is the Bears’ big sister. Family has always played a pivotal role in her life. She grew up in Lake City, Florida, before moving to Killeen when she was a sophomore in high school. Cajoled by her aunt who told her “you need to find something to do,” Townsend joined Killeen’s summer track program.
She hasn’t stopped running since. And few could ever catch her.
In high school, she posted the country’s best 100 and 200-meter times for the Kangaroos. That made her a highly-sought recruit, with options galore. Ultimately, though, Baylor connected with Townsend on a personal level. She said it “felt like home, felt like family,” and that she trusted that BU’s coaches weren’t pulling her (speedy) leg.
“It didn’t seem like things were too good to be true or things were blown out to be something that they weren’t,” Townsend said. “I believed what was told to me. I believed that things were genuine.”
Townsend instantly set a pace that few could match. She dashed to her first All-America honor in the 200 meters during her first indoor season, and never let up on the accelerator. She was more consistent than traffic on I-35, something that she said was first instilled in her at Killeen under coach Bill Collins.
“I think that’s how I got to be where I was when it came to getting into Baylor and doing well at Baylor,” Townsend said. “I think it’s just something I tried to keep throughout the whole thing. Even after I turned professional, I always felt like if I’m consistent, good things will happen, times will drop, things will come.”
Baylor coach Todd Harbour called Townsend a “special leader,” whose willingness to push herself in practice rubbed off on her teammates.
“She was one of those who came out and did her work every day and made people around her better,” Harbour said.
Townsend never needed a ticket to find her way to the NCAA meet. She totaled 17 All-America honors at Baylor from 2008 to 2011, nearly double what any other BU women’s athlete has achieved. She set school records in the 60-meter dash indoors (7.23 seconds) and in the 100 (11.09) and 200 (22.90) outdoors.
Though the short sprints were her specialty, Townsend was “volun-told" to take the baton on several of Baylor’s 4x400 relay teams, which added to her haul of All-America (top eight) national finishes. Baylor’s reputation for quarter-mile success was the only thing that gave her pause during the recruiting process, but looking back, she’s glad that she is a link in that chain.
“I love the fact that I got to participate in something that is so deeply rooted in Baylor track and field tradition,” Townsend said. “I’m not going to say I was happy all the time running on it, but it was definitely a great experience to run on the 4x4.”
Most importantly, Townsend found that sense of family that she wanted at Baylor. The sport of track can be a lonely existence if you allow it to be. Townsend never felt isolated on an island in her time on the banks of the Brazos. She said that her most vivid recollections aren’t the races she won but rather the bonds she built on bus rides, plane rides, or huddled up under a blanket at a blustery meet somewhere.
“I think my best memories would have to be being with my teammates, the camaraderie,” Townsend said. “Track is a very individual sport in the sense that it’s you out there running. But I couldn’t have done a lot of things without my teammates. Just when it’s raining and pouring outside or it may be cold, you may have someone in your corner who’s rooting for you always.”
Townsend, 30, gained confidence by watching the likes of Jeremy Wariner, Darold Williamson and Sanya Richards-Ross, who were all training in Waco as professionals at the time. She said that she studied them with a keen eye, and as a senior she made the decision to pursue her own pro career, that it wasn’t really on her radar until that season.
She signed with Adidas and embarked on a pro career that has sent her all over the planet in the nine years since. She still trains in her home base of Miami, but has slightly released the gas pedal in the past six months following the birth of her baby girl.
“After traveling from the minute I stepped out of college until now, it’s been a refreshing break to just be able to step back and enjoy my family and my new baby,” Townsend said.
As for Baylor’s “Little Tiff,” plenty tried to tell the 5-foot-1 (on a good day) McReynolds that she was too small. Nobody ever succeeded in extinguishing her fire.
Soon after she reached Baylor, she figured out she wanted to be a “poster child” for the program. She made it, too.
“Freshman year, I remember being in the training room one time and I asked somebody, ‘How do people get on the poster?’” McReynolds said, referring to a schedule poster hanging on the wall. “And I remember they were telling me, ‘Oh, you have to be an All-American.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK, cool. I’m gonna be an All-American.’ I just really wanted to be on the poster, as superficial as that is. I just remember being like, ‘All right, I want to be on the poster.’”
McReynolds hailed from Kansas City, Mo., where she joined her first track program at age 8 and competed in her first hurdles race two years later. “I wanted to run hurdles because my mom told me that she ran hurdles,” she said. “So I was like, ‘I want to try it, too.’”
The mighty mite buzzed over those obstacles like they were invisible. She became an AAU Junior Olympic champion and Missouri’s Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year honor in 2010. Still, numerous colleges overlooked her because of her size. Baylor was one that didn’t, and when her father Kevin, a quiet man whose words carry significant weight with Tiffani, spoke up and said, “I think you should go to Baylor,” she listened.
Midway through her first offseason program, though, she was up to her earlobes in doubt.
“I remember calling my mom during offseason my freshman year, ‘Mom, I’m terrible! I suck!’” McReynolds said. “She was like, ‘What do you mean?’ and I said, “I’m in last in every workout.’ … But I stuck with Big Tiff in workouts a lot. She was my rabbit. I thought, if I want to be the best I have to train with the best. I just stuck with her, I was her little shadow in workouts.”
McReynolds said that she tried to keep a humble spirit and soak up everything the coaches said. It worked, as she improved rapidly, winning a Big 12 title in the indoor 60-meter hurdles and taking second at nationals in her first college season.
“I was like, ‘What? At indoor nationals, after being the last one to make it into the final? All right, cool. We can do this, we can be good. Let’s do it!’” McReynolds said.
One of Harbour’s favorite photos of McReynolds hangs in the hallway of the team’s Winston Wolfe Clubhouse. It shows her passing over a hurdle with her forehead furrowed and her eyes squarely fixed on the next one in front of her.
“She was tenacious,” Harbour said. “One word that I could use to describe Little Tiff – her tenacity was incredible. Maybe it was that little person complex, but she was fearless and a warrior. Just a battler. You saw that in her the first time you saw her compete.”
She was another athlete whose energy infected the entire team – in a positive way. Harbour remembered a Big 12 meet where triple jumper Jessica Ubanyionwu was struggling to get a legal jump down. Suddenly McReynolds whizzed by, on her way to one of her seven career Big 12 championships. The performance motivated Ubanyionwu, who promptly unfurled a soaring leap.
“We always use that story to say, ‘Hey, sometimes performances inspire your teammates, bring them up one more level.’ That was kind of typical of Little Tiff’s career, I think,” Harbour said.
McReynolds won three silver medals in the 60 hurdles at nationals, and also was the first Big 12 athlete, male or female, to win the same event at the conference indoor meet for four straight seasons. In many of those winning performances, she left athletes from schools that didn’t offer her a scholarship in her vapor trail.
“I remembering beating a lot of the people from the schools that rejected me. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all look funny now,’” she said.
McReynolds knew she wanted to chase the Olympic dream. After Baylor, she turned pro and now trains in Los Angeles, focusing on technique rather than results since the coronavirus has halted competitions. “You feel like right now you’re training for a question mark,” she said. “It’s challenging to stay locked in and stay focused. But it’s good.”
Field Athlete of the Decade:
Annie Rhodes Johnigan
Even in an individual sport like track and field, Annie Rhodes was a team player.
If you ask her today about her favorite memory from her days at Baylor, she’ll first reminisce about the time the BU women seized the Big 12 indoor championship – as a team.
“I was a captain that year, and it was just incredible,” said Annie, who married Zach Johnigan right after her senior year at Baylor wrapped up in 2017. “We’d had that goal all offseason. To head into indoor season and actually accomplish it, that was huge. I remember holding that huge trophy and taking all the pictures and celebrating.”
Johnigan elevated the women’s pole vault event at Baylor to a new stratosphere during her tenure in green and gold. Current standout vaulters like Tuesdi Tidwell and Mackenzie Hayward are carrying on the tradition, but Johnigan was the pioneer, boldly sailing out on her own.
Johnigan, a local product who attended Midway schools, started out as a gymnast. When she reached middle school she traded backbends and roundoffs for an assortment of other sports. A friend coaxed her into joining Waco’s summer track program, but she quickly learned that she was allergic to running. “After that first day, I hated running so much that I tried pole vaulting,” she said.
The vault suited Annie’s gymnastics background. Balance and flexibility are a must, and she also proved coachable, honing in on the intricacies of the event.
“I think it was a combination of what was drilled in me and gymnastics,” she said. “Gymnastics is all about technique, so any kind of coaching feedback that you’re getting is all about technique. It’s really similar in the pole vault. You can work on your speed and your strength, but your coaching cues are going to be mostly about your technique. I think I was familiar to receiving that kind of feedback.”
At Midway, Annie won a Class 4A state title as a sophomore and finished as state runner-up in both her junior and senior seasons. Baylor coach Todd Harbour had known her since was a toddler. She was a local kid, the daughter of a Baptist music minister, it was a given that she was heading to Baylor, right?
Sure, mostly. She took official visits to Texas A&M and Arkansas as well, but ultimately deemed Baylor “a perfect fit.”
Johnigan started rewriting the Baylor record books for the pole vault from the moment she arrived on campus. She thrived under the leadership of then-BU assistant Danny Brabham, growing stronger and progressively gaining height each year.
She won her first Big 12 title as a junior in 2016, clearing 14-51/4. The next year she ran the ideal leadoff leg to Baylor’s conference indoor team title, except instead of taking a lap around the track she busted it down the runway to take a second Big 12 championship in the vault.
“She was the only vaulter we had at that time, and I’ll never forget watching her,” Harbour said. “She took the first bar with the third jump, and it was a little bit nerve-wracking. We knew once she got rolling that she’d win that thing, hopefully, and she did. It kind of set the tone for the rest of the meet. We went to bed Friday night thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got this thing won. If we take care of business tomorrow, we’ve got this won.’ That was a neat part of Annie’s legacy, too.”
She added a silver medal at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and then orchestrated a harmonious swan song in the outdoor season. The crescendo came at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, when she cleared 15 feet for the first time – on her birthday – for yet another conference crown.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better meet, a better tailwind, a better day,” Annie said.
She contemplated whether to turn pro or not. If you don’t have a shoe contract, the pro track and field scene can be an expensive endeavor for a young athlete. But Annie opted to give it a go, figuring she had a quality support system in her family and her new husband Zach, the pastor at Waco’s Chalk Bluff Baptist Church.
She reached some tent-pole milestones in her second full pro season in 2019, including a second-place finish at the USA Indoors and her first Diamond League appearance. Then in August she tore some ligaments in her ankle, which prevented a trip to Belarus and a chance to represent Team USA for the first time.
That remains the quest, though. She plans to continue to work toward a landing spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo. “All you can do is just give it your best, and that’s what I plan to do,” she said.
Harbour said that Johnigan had “a smile that could light up a room,” which he called a reflection of her faith. He said Townsend and McReynolds followed the same path.
“That was another neat thing about them, they all had a very genuine, Christlike faith, and they very much led by humility and example. That was a big part of who all three of them were,” Harbour said.
Here is the rundown of the rest of the All-Decade First Team:
Kiana Horton: Horton’s eight conference titles (five relay, three individual) are the most of any Baylor women’s athlete in school history. She won the Big 12 indoor title in the 400 in both 2018 and 2019. As a junior she won three golds at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in the 400, 4x100 and 4x400. Horton holds the school record in the 400 (52.18 indoor, 51.22 outdoor).
Rachel Johnson: Six-time All-American had stamina for days. She owns multiple school records in the indoors in 3,000 (9:02.50) and 5,000 (15:40.35) and outdoors in the 5,000 (15:39.42), 10,000 (33:11.98) and 3,000 steeplechase (9:41.56). In 2014, she was an All-American in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, finishing third in the steeple at the NCAA meet. She was also named Baylor’s Runner of the Decade for women’s cross country.
Brianna Richardson: Rockwall Heath product was one of Stacey (Bowers) Smith’s best proteges. She was an All-American in the triple jump in both 2014 and 2015. In a consistent 2015 season, she also captured Big 12 titles in the event both indoors and outdoors. Her outdoor best of 44-7 ranks third in school history behind only Smith and current BU jumper Alex Madlock.
Skylar White: A six-time All-American, White broke Suzie Snider’s 37-year-old school record in the shot put when she threw 56-33/4. (That mark was later surpassed by Cion Hicks.) White was no less powerful in the discus, finishing fourth nationally in 2010, and owns the discus school record at 189-2.
Olicia Williams: One of the best half-milers in school history, “O” set the Baylor record in the indoor 800 by running 2:03.31, a time since surpassed by current BU runner Aaliyah Miller. But Williams still owns the top outdoor 800 time in the Bear record books at 2:02.26. She ran to a bronze medal at the NCAA indoors in 2015, while also earning all-conference honors in the 4x400 and distance medley relays that season.
