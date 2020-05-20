As a freshman, Lenka Broosova had to be asking herself if she should’ve been more careful what she wished for in a college experience.
Broosova, a native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, was a top-100 junior player in the world rankings and was attracted to Baylor because coach Joey Scrivano promised to make her an even better player through lots of hard work.
The grind culture appealed to Broosova and her family and so she came to Waco. And then she got a taste of what that meant.
“I had three seniors that were tough on me. I was shocked because they were super tough,” Broosova recalled in an interview this week.
Seniors Zuzana Cerna, Klara Zrustova and Iva Mihaylova had helped Baylor win the Big 12 and reach the national quarterfinals the previous spring. They weren’t about to let up when school started in the fall.
“They made me cry,” Broosova said. “I remember so many practices that I would pull a muscle or something simple, nothing serious. But you’re a freshman and you’re good and you’re used to people taking it easy on you. I would go do weights (after practice) and I’m like, ‘I’m not even going to lift weights. I’m going to do body weight.’ They were like, ‘Are you kidding me? What are you doing? You’re a freshman. Get it together.’ It was the best thing to happen to me, but I didn’t know it then.”
That kind of intense work ethic shaped Broosova’s college career. She put in the work and tennis gave back.
Broosova finished her Baylor career with the most singles wins in school history at 154 and the most doubles victories at 120. She still holds both marks. She earned singles All-American honors twice and doubles All-American three times.
But most importantly, Broosova helped push her team to at least the Sweet 16 in all four years of her career. In that time, the Bears peaked by making the national semifinals in 2008 when they were defeated by a California by a point.
And now Broosova is the Baylor Women’s Tennis Player of the Decade. Going into her seventh school year as an assistant coach at Tulsa, Broosova said she is starting to realize what a special team she played with at Baylor.
“I don’t want it to sound cocky or anything, but I truly paid the dues and I worked so hard,” Broosova said. “I do feel like I deserve it, but the team that we had was truly remarkable. For a long time we looked back and looked at ourselves as a disappointment because the ultimate goal was winning the national championship. Looking back, it’s amazing, especially now that I’m a coach and I see.”
Memorable isn’t a strong enough adjective to describe the 2010s in Baylor athletics.
Joining Broosova as superlatives on the Bears all-decade squad are Blair Shankle and Ema Burgic as the Doubles Team of the Decade. All three players rank in the top 10 in program history in both singles and doubles winning percentage.
Broosova qualified for the 2010s all-decade team because she finished her career in the decade. But she just might rank as the Bears’ best ever.
“She really helped us create and build the culture that we’re known for in our Baylor women’s tennis program,” Scrivano said. “She was kind of like one of the founding members in establishing this tradition. She’s such a big part of it and that’s why I think it was pretty unanimous on the committee that she was the player of the decade.”
Through the adversity she faced in adjusting to expectations in college, Broosova was able to produce 37 singles wins as a freshman. She came back as a sophomore and set the program’s single-season record with 52 victories on the singles court.
All the while, Scrivano and his coaching staff were shaping her game.
“He really did it slowly,” Broosova said. “He would tell me, ‘Your sophomore year, you’re going to have a better serve and that’s going to be the first part of being aggressive. Then you’re going to have a bigger forehand.
“He was like, ‘We’re going to play practice matches and you’re going to be aggressive and that’s the time to lose.’ … He just told me, ‘If you’re not going to be more aggressive, it’s going to be harder to win (in the No. 1 singles position).’ I said, ‘Tell me what I need to do.’ I fell in love with it to a point where I was very aggressive.”
Scrivano said the Baylor coaches used a layered approach, helping Broosova pay close attention to fundamentals and then gradually progressing to what he calls “Showtime.”
“A big part of our program and player development, as a player evolves, you have to constantly evolve with them,” Scrivano said. “It was such a joy to coach her because she was evolving very fast. She kept me and our staff on our toes because we were constantly like, ‘Ok, what do we do now? How are we going to get her to the next level?’”
Broosova’s college career was pointed toward moving on to pro tennis. That track was successful at the start as she won two tournaments and made the semifinals in another, quickly moving up to No. 500 in the world rankings. But an Achilles tendon injury derailed all of that.
After taking a year off, Broosova knew she wanted to return to college tennis. She missed the competitive aspect and the camaraderie that helped her thrive with the Bears.
And she had a model in Scrivano for what that career could look like.
“This is my sixth year at Tulsa. My first job was at Tulsa and I’m still at Tulsa,” Broosova said. “A lot of people are a coach and have some success and they go and become a head coach. I’ve stayed away from that. The influence that Joey had on my life, I could not imagine being a head coach somewhere and not give that to them. I don’t want to become a head coach until I know I can change a player’s life for the better.”
