Coaches get a lot of credit for building programs, but any good coach will tell you it takes great players to make that happen.
When Baylor women’s golf coach Jay Goble arrived at Baylor in 2011, he just happened to get to Waco at the same time as one of those players. Former Bears women’s golf coach Sylvia Ferdon signed a golfer from Wimborne, England, who was ranked among the top 20 European amateurs and was primed to make her name in American college golf.
Hayley Davis finished second in a pair of tournaments during her first month as a college golfer. She earned Big 12 Golfer of the Month in September of 2011 and almost never let up in her Baylor career.
“I told somebody after the end of her four years, throughout the rest of my coaching life I might never get a player that good,” Goble said. “Consistently, week in and week out, she played amazing. She was a three-time All-American, should’ve been four-time All-American. She played good about every single week that we went out and played.”
Davis, who led the Bears to the NCAA Championships national title match in 2015, is the Baylor Women’s Golf Player of the Decade.
Although she signed with Ferdon and began her college career playing far from home for a new Baylor coach, Davis made the transition seem easy.
“I just remember I didn’t really know what to expect,” Davis said. “I think I got like two or three second places in my freshman year. So straight away I actually saw I could be quite good at this.”
Although the temperature was much higher than in her native United Kingdom, Davis found the weather and the Baylor golf facilities to her liking. Suddenly, she was in a place where she could play year around and have her coaches there for guidance at all times.
The structure and chance to compete fit the freshman golfer’s personality.
“I think she has a perfect demeanor for golf,” Goble said. “She doesn’t let things bother her too bad. She doesn’t have a lot of highs and lows on the golf course. She has a fantastic short game. When it comes to pitching and chipping and specialty shots around the greens, I’ve never had a player better than her.”
Davis used those assets to write her name all over the Baylor golf record book.
She posted 28 top-10 tournament finishes, including 20 times in the top five, both of which are school bests. She won three tournaments — the 2013 Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate, the 2014 Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational and the 2015 NCAA San Antonio Regional. And she tied the Baylor record for low 18 holes — a scorching 65 — four times.
As is the case with most of the great ones, she was at her best when the stakes were the highest.
Davis’ senior year brought a dramatic peak in the Bears’ team success. It began to rev up at the Big 12 Tournament when Davis, Dylan Kim and Laura Lonardi all finished in the top 10 individually. That boosted Baylor to its first team title in the conference tournament as the Bears finished 12 strokes in front of second-place TCU.
Then Davis took center stage at the NCAA San Antonio Regional played at Briggs Ranch Golf Course in San Antonio. She opened with a round of 5-under-par 67 to tie for the 18-hole lead. After a 68 in Round 2, Davis had the individual lead to herself, one stroke in front of Kim in a tie for second.
In the final 18 holes, Davis took off and left the field behind. She shot 7-under 65 and won the tournament by five strokes. That paced the Bears’ team effort as they claimed the regional championship by three shots over UCLA.
“It was dominating and it really showed everybody how great she was,” Goble said.
Baylor headed to the NCAA Championships at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., riding a huge wave of momentum. Goble said he knew going in that his team was a heavy favorite to make it through stroke-play qualifying and into the match-play quarterfinals. If they did that, he said, they had a team to win the national title.
Sure enough, Baylor earned the No. 3 seed in match play and kept going. The Bears defeated Tennessee in the quarterfinals, 3-1-1, then got into a nail-biter against Duke in the semis.
With the team match tied at two points apiece, Baylor’s Lauren Whyte went into a playoff with Duke’s Lisa Maguire. It took six playoff holes — 24 overall — before Whyte prevailed and sent the Bears into the final.
“It went on for quite a long time,” Davis said. “We were already quite tired because it was a long week. It could go either way. It could be the best thing because we’ve got through to the final. Or it could be the worst thing, we’ve ended the season with a chance of getting there. When we finally won it, it was crazy really because we were all so happy to get through to the final.”
Davis had a two stroke lead with two holes left in the deciding match against Stanford’s Mariah Stackhouse. But Stackhouse came up with a miraculous rally to claim the match and the national title on the first playoff hole.
Although it stung in the moment and for a while after that, Davis said she has come to realize that she had an amazing senior season.
“It’s always been tough because it would’ve been the best end of a career to win a national championship for your team,” Davis said. “With it coming down to me, it was like, ‘Oh, this could be it. I’ve had a great time at Baylor and could end it with winning it for the team. Obviously that was really hard to end up losing it.
“But, at the end of the day looking back on it, it was a really good end to my four-year career at Baylor. One of the goals we always had was to win the Big 12. That was a really good accomplishment for us.”
Davis is joined on the all-decade first team by 2015 teammates Kim and Lonardi. The rest of the first squad is Amy Lee, who helped Baylor reach the NCAA Championships match play again in 2017, and Hannah Burke, an influential player from early in the decade.
“Those five players kind of helped redefine Baylor golf and took us into the current team that we have now,” Goble said. “I don’t think we could get the players that we have without them.”
