No cross country course is completely flat and straight. There are undulations, bends in the path, steep inclines or road hazards to navigate.
Such a trajectory serves as the perfect metaphor for Rachel Johnson’s career. It wasn’t always sleek and easy.
But at Baylor, nobody ran any harder. Nobody pushed through the wall and kept on going any better than Johnson.
“She was just a fierce competitor – that’s who Rachel was,” said Baylor cross country/track and field coach Todd Harbour. “Even as good as Rachel was, it wasn’t always the smoothest career. She had her ups and downs, she went through the normal trials of a college athlete. But she persevered, and she finished up with the most amazing senior season.”
Indeed, Johnson’s senior year of 2014 was one for the record books. It culminated with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, an effort that tied Natalie Nalepa in 1991 as the best-ever national showing in program history for a BU runner. Now, six years later, Johnson is still running – “I still love it,” she said – and still excelling. Her latest honor? She’s the Runner of the Decade on our Baylor All-Decade Team for women’s cross country, a joint venture between the Tribune-Herald and Baylor athletics.
Coming out of Plano High School in 2011, Johnson’s potential path forked in all manner of directions. Suffice it to say she had options. In 2010, she won both the Class 5A state cross country title and the Nike Nationals, and she added state track titles later that school year in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. College coaches had no problem picking Johnson out of a pack of runners – mostly because she routinely left the pack behind.
Initially, Johnson wasn’t even considering venturing toward the path that led to Waco. Her mother Susan and older sister Julie had both attended Baylor, and Rachel wanted to blaze a new trail.
“I didn’t want to follow in my mom’s and sister’s footsteps,” Johnson said. “I wanted to go out and do something on my own. Then Coach Harbour contacted me, and I loved Coach Harbour and loved the team when I came on my official visit. None of the other schools felt like home like Baylor did. I just knew God was calling me to the right place.”
It still required a step of faith. Baylor made seven straight NCAA appearances as a team from 2003-09, but took a step back in 2010, the year before Johnson’s arrival. In some ways, the Bears were planning to hitch their wagon to Johnson as one of their new leaders, and that served as a lot of pressure for the freshman in her initial season.
“I think anytime you try a new thing there’s an adjustment period,” Johnson said. “It took a little while in college for me to adjust, and I’m just thankful that Coach Harbour walked with me through a challenging time. It definitely taught me a lot about adjusting to new things and being flexible. I’m very thankful for the patience he showed in me.”
Johnson was solid as a freshman, closing her season with a 37th-place finish at the Big 12 Championships and a 19th-place effort at the NCAA South Central Regionals. But she really began to find her pace the following season, highlighted by an all-conference finish of 13th at the Big 12 meet.
As a junior in 2013, Johnson charged to both all-conference and all-region honors. She placed fifth at the regional meet with a career-best 6,000-meter time of 20:23.8, qualifying for nationals as the first BU runner to do so since 2010.
Most cross country runners enjoy the pack mentality. They perform better when they have teammates alongside them to push them. Johnson set the pace in 2014, and her teammates clicked with her. Together they led a breakthrough season for the program, which finished second as a team at the South Central Regionals, behind only host Arkansas, to punch the team’s first national ticket since 2009. Meanwhile, Johnson powered to the finish line in a time of 20:04.04 to claim second, which gave Baylor its highest finish at the regional meet since Erin Bedell, another Plano-raised product, was second in 2008.
“That was definitely a special season,” Johnson said. “We came into the year with a super-strong team. We had started out at ground zero and had really built it up since my freshman year to be a player on the national level. We had some great leaders on that team – Mariah Kelly was a great one – and we just pushed our team to be the best it could be.”
Johnson saved her best for last, too. At the NCAA meet in Terre Haute, Ind., she hammered the accelerator and never relented. In the final 2,000 meters of the race, she passed a pair of runners to move up to fifth, clocking a career-best time of 19:56.8. It was quite the turnaround from her NCAA finish from the previous year, when she was 107th overall.
“To finish (fifth) at the NCAA meet, with the caliber of young ladies that are there, with a personal collegiate record, that was definitely special,” Harbour said.
Johnson also turned in a brilliant career whenever cross country gave way to track, capped by a third-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Championships and a silver medal in the 5,000 at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.
Following Baylor, she competed as a professional for ASICS. She was busy training under Olympian Ryan Hall in Flagstaff, Ariz., last summer when she got a call from Liberty University associate athletic director Todd Patulski, who formerly worked at Baylor. Johnson had done some coaching of high school athletes through an online program, but Liberty was offering the chance to coach at the Division I level. She took the job as an assistant cross country/track and field coach, and guided the Lady Flames to a second-place finish in the ASUN Conference last fall.
“It really wasn’t on my radar at all,” Johnson said. “I was training there in Flagstaff, and had done some online coaching. I really enjoyed coaching athletes on the high school and college level, that age group. Coach Harbour called me about the opportunity, and I said, ‘Well, I’d love to hear more about it.’ Once I visited, it was another case where I felt like God was calling me. … I didn’t expect it, but I’m glad that God opened that door.”
Added Harbour, “She’s going to be one of the top coaches in the country before too much longer, that’s for sure.”
Of course, Johnson – who will turn 27 later this month – can still give any of her charges a run for their money. She hasn’t stopped competing and has hopes of participating in the 10,000 meters at the COVID-19-delayed U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021.
“I know a lot of people get burnt out on their sport during college, but I still really love running,” she said. “I still like to train as much as I can, and maybe I’ll be able to take a shot at the Trials. That’s the plan.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the Baylor All-Decade Women’s Cross Country Team:
Robyn Bennett: Australian finished seventh at the 2010 South Central Regionals, qualifying for the NCAA meet as an individual. She is one of just nine runners in program history to reach nationals on the individual level.
Lindsey Bradley: Washington transfer made huge impact in Waco, twice winning all-conference and all-region honors. She qualified for the NCAA meet individually in 2017, placing 47th at nationals.
Maggie Montoya: The Arkansas Gatorade Athlete of the Year in both cross country and track her senior year of high school, Montoya was a standout on two NCAA-qualifying teams for Baylor. She secured three All-Big 12 and three all-region awards, and also made it to the NCAA individually in 2015 when she placed second at the regional meet at 19:50.5.
Peyton Thomas: No BU runner traveled any farther in her development in the decade. Thomas was critical to the Bears reaching the NCAA meet in both 2014 and ’16, and the former walk-on ended up as a two-time all-region performer.
Anna West: Two-time all-conference, all-region selection became the program’s ninth All-American in 2017 when she placed 40th at the NCAA meet. West transferred to Michigan after two seasons.
Cate Westenhover: At the 2010 South Central Regionals, Westenhover turned in a season-best time of 20:29.2. That allowed her to finish fourth and qualify for the NCAAs as an individual, joining teammate Robyn Bennett.
