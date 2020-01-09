The Baylor women’s tennis team will tune up for team play in the spring season by traveling to play in the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic starting Friday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The fall-style tournament will features Baylor, USC, Wake Forest and Virginia playing in singles and doubles draws.

Following the competition, Baylor opens the season at home versus Georgia State on Jan. 17 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

