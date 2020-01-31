The Baylor women’s tennis team heads east this weekend to play two matches in Mississippi.
The Bears face Ole Miss at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Oxford, Miss., then stay on the Mississippi campus to play Mississippi State at noon on Sunday.
Baylor (3-0) opened the season with victories over Georgia State, McNeese State and Texas-San Antonio in mid-January. The Bears will be going on the road for the first time for the pair of matches versus SEC opponents.
Ole Miss is 3-1 so far this season, while Mississippi State is 4-2 with a win over Kansas State to its credit.
BU men’s tennis renews rivalry with Razorbacks
The Baylor men’s tennis team will travel to play Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Baylor, currently No. 5 in the ITA rankings, posted its first win over the Razorbacks, 6-1, last season. Prior to that, Arkansas won the first 16 matches between the two schools, all of which were played when both programs were members of the Southwest Conference.
The Bears (5-0) swept a pair of matches over Gonzaga and Louisville during the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Arkansas (1-2) is in the middle of a five-match homestand. So far, the Razorbacks have defeated Drake and lost to Wichita State and Middle Tennessee.
Highlassies travel to Cisco for conference game
The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team travels to Cisco for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Cisco College Saturday in a conference game.
The Highlassies (15-7, 5-3 conference) are currently on a two-game losing streak, falling to Weatherford College, 79-66, in Weatherford on Wednesday. Currently, MCC is in third place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. They are a game behind Weatherford and two games behind Collin County.
Cisco (10-12, 1-7 conference) is currently on a six-game losing streak, most recently against Collin County, 77-70, on Wednesday.
Former BU staff members join Rhule
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced the addition of former Baylor staff members to his NFL staff on Friday.
Rhule had previously announced the addition of former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow to the same role at Carolina.
Additionally, he’s added running backs coach Jeff Nixon, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, linebackers coach Mike Siravo, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper, assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam, and assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield from the 2019 Baylor staff.
Rhule also added Matt Lombardi as assistant quarterbacks coach after he served as Baylor’s offensive quality control coach in 2017-18. Former Baylor graduate assistant Cedric Whitaker and former Baylor operations assistant Grant Udinski will be coaching assistants for the Panthers.
Former Baylor analyst Ed Foley will be an assistant special teams coach for Carolina while former Baylor strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott joins the Panthers in the same role.
