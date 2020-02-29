The Baylor women’s tennis team continues its nonconference schedule with a match at Rice at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston.

After winning its first seven contests of the season, Baylor (7-1) dropped a home match against Northwestern, 4-3, on Feb 23. The Bears will be attempting to bounce back from that setback against the Owls.

Baylor, which came in at No. 19 this week in the ITA women’s team rankings, has the Rice match and another against Temple Junior College on Wednesday as its final tune ups before the start of Big 12 play. The Bears will open conference action versus Iowa State on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor men’s golf taking on tough field in Mexico

The 13th-ranked Baylor men’s golf team will head to sunny Mexico for the Cabo Collegiate, which opens up Sunday at the Cabo Del Sol Golf Club in Los Cabos.

The 15-team field features 14 teams ranked in the nation’s top 50. The Bears are paced by senior Cooper Dossey, who is one of 30 players on the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Filling out BU’s team are senior Colin Kober, juniors Mark Reppe and Ryan Grider and freshman Johnny Keefer.

It’ll be a 54-hole tournament running through Tuesday on the par-71 course.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments