The Baylor women’s tennis team notched its first-ever win over Illinois and, in doing so, posted its best record to this point of the season in five years.
The Bears claimed the doubles point and three singles wins to defeat Illinois, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
“It was a great team win,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “On all the courts the girls were just competing really hard, and their focus was tremendous, and they were locked in. They knew this was a big match and they came out ready to play.”
Baylor’s doubles teams of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano and Angie Shakhraichuk claimed victory for the doubles point. Krywoj and Herrero Linana defeated the Illini team of Emilee Duong and Josie Frazier, 6-1. Baranano and Shakhraichuk bested Sasha Belaya and Emily Casati, 6-4.
Three Bears won straight-sets points on the singles courts to clinch the team win. Herrero Linana defeated Illinois’ Belaya, 6-0, 6-4, on court No. 3. Kris Sorokolet won the match on the No. 6 court over Duong, 6-2, 6-4; and Jessica Hinojosa finished off the victory on court No. 5 by defeating Ashley Yeah, 6-4, 6-1.
Baylor improved to 7-0 on the season, its best start since 2015. The Bears season continues when they host Northwestern at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 back at Hawkins Indoor.
