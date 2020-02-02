OXFORD, Miss. – For the second straight day, the Baylor women’s tennis team dropped the doubles point, but rallied in singles play for a victory.

The Bears defeated Mississippi State, 4-3, on Sunday at Ole Miss’ Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Paula Barañano finished off Marta Falceto in two sets to even the score at one apiece. Then, after two Bulldog points on the singles court, Baylor rattled off three-straight wins to remain undefeated on the season.

Kris Sorokolet improved to 5-0 on the singles court with a win over Valeria Nikolaev in three sets before Anastasia Kharitonova knocked off her second ranked opponent in as many days, downing No. 84 Emma Antonaki in three sets to even the match.

Sorokolet had the honors of winning the deciding match Saturday, but Sunday, Angie Shakhraichuk won in three sets from the No. 4 court over Alexandria Mikhailuk, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

