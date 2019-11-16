The Baylor women’s tennis team added a top-ranked prospect this week when Audrey Boch-Collins of Las Vegas, Nev., signed with the Bears.
Boch-Collins is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit for the class of 2020 by tennisrecruiting.net and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada.
Her signing comes days after becoming the first player in Nevada High School history, boy or girl, to win four consecutive state championships in singles. Boch-Collins accomplished the feat Thursday for Clark High School with a win over Palo Verde High School’s Caroline Lemcke for her fourth 4A singles title.
In addition to her high school success, Boch-Collins has collected a 32-7 record as a junior on the United States Tennis Association circuit, including a 14-2 record against other 5-star recruits.
“We are thrilled to add Audrey to the Baylor family,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “The foundation of her game is mental toughness. She is tough to beat and makes her opponents earn everything. This past year she has worked hard with her coaches to become a more offensive player, she has always had a good service motion, and one of the things we like about her is she has a lot of upside.”
Highlassie hoops romp past Northeast Lakeview
BEEVILLE – It may be that the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team has a new motto: Win big. At least that was the theme Saturday at the Coastal Bend Classic as the Highlassies walked all over Northeast Lakeview, 102-33, for their second largest win margin of the new season.
The ‘Lassies (7-1) have had a winning margin of 38 points, the largest being 92 point margin (125-33) against San Antonio College. Against Norteast Lakeview’s Nighthawks, MCC raced out to a 56-17 halftime lead. The only time the ‘Lassies trailed was 4-2 early in the first quarter.
Jade Bradley led six Highlassies in double figures, scoring 18 in the game. Mele Kaloni Kailahi had 17, Seynabou Thiam and Kenidi White both added 12, Ny’Asia Goldman scored 11 and Annya Moss added 10 points as well as 10 rebounds to reach a double-double for the game.
MCC return home on Tuesday night for a game against Coastal Bend at the Highlands. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
