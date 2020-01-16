Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano compares last spring to a survival mission.
Transfer rules and injuries limited Baylor’s roster and contributed to a 9-21 season. The Bears missed the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in Scrivano’s 17 seasons guiding the program.
“It was Apollo 13 last year,” Scrivano said. “Here’s what you have, figure out how to come back safely. That’s what we did last year.”
Although Baylor struggled in the won-lost column, players like Livia Kraus, Jessica Hinojosa, Kris Sorokolet and Paula Baranano gained valuable experience.
“It wasn’t obvious to the majority of people, but we were really making strides last year, it just wasn’t showing up on the scoreboard,” Scrivano said.
But now Baylor is entering the spring season with a reset, fully loaded roster.
Last weekend, Bears senior Angelina Shakhraichuk made a statement by winning the singles title at the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic, defeating teammate Mel Krywoj in the finals.
Krywoj, a junior from Argentina, was one of the players who had to sit out due to transfer rules in 2019. She and Alicia Herrero Linana, a junior from Spain, are eligible this spring. So is Anastasia Kharitonova, a sophomore from Russia who transferred to Baylor from Florida.
Everything is coming together.
“You have nine players to choose from and it seems like an eternity since we’ve been in that situation,” Scrivano said. “They’re not only nine, they’re nine really strong players. It gives us a lot of flexibility with our lineup and our doubles combinations. That’s what you want as a coach.
“Mel was one of the top junior players in the world and (Linana) was one of the best players in Spain. Anastasia, who transferred from the University of Florida, was a top 20 junior in the world. We just added three top of the lineup type players. It’s a game changer for us.”
The Bears open the team tennis portion of the season when they host Georgia State at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Scrivano said he has an idea which players will play in certain parts of the lineup, but he wasn’t planning on finalizing his squad until Thursday evening.
Shakhraichuk, who played in just 12 singles matches as a junior last season because of injury, showed in the USTA preview event that she’s ready to be a force on the court.
She’s also embracing a leadership role for the Bears.
“It’s been a long process,” Shakhraichuk said. “It’s a really good feeling to be back and be healthy. We have goals, but first of all we want to have fun because it’s a sport we love. We want to treat each match as a great opportunity. Yeah, we have goals, but it’s every day work.”
