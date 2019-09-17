The Baylor women’s tennis team landed two players in the ITA fall preseason singles rankings released on Tuesday as junior Livia Kraus was tabbed No. 39 and senior Jessica Hinojosa was No. 100.

Kraus finished the 2018-2019 season ranked No. 67. She was a second-team All-Big 12 selection after a 15-10 overall record and a 4-4 conference record. Kraus got hot at the end of the season, winning six of her last nine matches.

Hinojosa also garnered All-Big 12 Second Team honors with her 15-11 overall record, and she was 11-6 as Baylor’s No. 2 singles player.

Both players’ preseason fall rankings are career bests.

