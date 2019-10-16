Junior Kristina Sorokolet and freshman Daria Rakitskaya will represent Baylor at the ITA Texas Regionals in College Station beginning Thursday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sorokolet is 7-2 this fall in singles action, including her 35th career victory at the H-E-B Invitational Oct. 7. Rakitskaya is in her first year with the program and has started the season at 2-3 on the singles court.

The pair will team up in doubles, but have yet to play with one another in competition.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments