Junior Kristina Sorokolet and freshman Daria Rakitskaya will represent Baylor at the ITA Texas Regionals in College Station beginning Thursday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.
Sorokolet is 7-2 this fall in singles action, including her 35th career victory at the H-E-B Invitational Oct. 7. Rakitskaya is in her first year with the program and has started the season at 2-3 on the singles court.
The pair will team up in doubles, but have yet to play with one another in competition.
