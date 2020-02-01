OXFORD, Miss. – The Baylor women’s tennis team won four singles matches to clinch a 4-3 victory over Ole Miss on the road on Saturday afternoon at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Bears No. 1 singles player Anastasia Kharitonova set the tone in singles play by defeating Mississippi’s Sabina Machalova, 6-4, 6-4.
Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano also claimed straight-sets wins. Herrero Linana defeated Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-4, while Baranano cruised past Vic de Samucewicz, 6-1, 6-1.
Bears junior Kristina Sorokolet prevailed in a three-set battle over Kelsey Mize, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
Baylor (4-0) will continue its road trip into SEC country when it faces Mississippi State at noon on Sunday back at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.