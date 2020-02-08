The resurgent Baylor women’s tennis team stayed undefeated by defeating Nebraska, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (6-0) claimed the doubles point and then posted wins in a trio of two-set matches on the singles court to clinch the win and hand Nebraska (4-1) its first loss of the season.
With each team winning a doubles court, it came down to Baylor’s Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana outlasting Cornuskers Kristina Novak and Claire Reifeis, 7-6 (8-6).
Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk got her team on the board quickly in singles play with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Nebraska’s Anna Baranovski on the No. 6 singles court.
Bears Anastasi Kharitonova and Herrero Linana finished off the match by winning in two sets each. Kharitonova defeated Nebraska’s Reifeis, 7-5, 6-1, and Herrero Linana claimed a 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 victory that clinched the match.
Baylor has a week off before hosting Illinois on Feb. 16 at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
MCC hoops splits with Collin County
PLANO – Travelling into an arena that is home to one of the best teams in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, both the McLennan Community College basketball teams knew their work was cut out for them. When the last seconds had ticked off in the men’s game Saturday, the Highlanders walked off the court a winner, outscoring Collin County, 73-64. The win took some of the sting off the women’s game, which ended in a Collin County win, 83-55.
Collin took an early lead in the men’s game, going up 5-2 before MCC made a 10-0 run that gave the Highlanders a 12-5 lead. By the half, MCC was ahead, 38-22.
The Highlanders (15-10, 6-3 NTJCAC) built a 20-point lead, but Collin County cut the lead to seven with 41 seconds remaining in the game. MCC’s Chris Pryor shot a pair of free throws to end the scoring.
The earlier game featured the leading women’s team in the conference hosting the Highlassies.
Collin began the game on a 10-0 run, and continued to build on that lead. By the end of the first quarter, the home team lead, 19-7. By the end of the first half, Collin had extended the lead to 40-19, and the third was 59-32. The ‘Lassies (17-8, 7-4 NTJCAC) ended the game on an 8-0 run, but it was too little, too late.
Both the men and the women travel to Hillsboro to play Hill College on Wednesday. The women’s game begins at 5 p.m., with the men following at 7 p.m.
Baylor A&T on road for second straight weekend
The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team returns to action on Sunday at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. Meet time is 2 p.m. Central.
The Bears (1-0) soared past Mary Hardin-Baylor with a 40-point win in their season opener last weekend. That gave Baylor its 33rd win in a row dating to 2017.
This will mark Baylor’s first-ever trip to Limestone. The Saints (1-0) are coming off an 11-point win over Saint Leo in their season opener. They are a third-year program with an all-time record of 7-2.
After Sunday’s road trip, Baylor will have its home opener on Feb. 23 against Oregon.
MCC baseball wins twice against Angelina
LUFKIN – Taking a 5-0 record over to east Texas to face Angelina College Saturday, a day earlier than planned, McLennan Community College’s baseball team closed out their four-game series with a 10-3 win in the first game and took the second game, 4-2.
The games were moved up due to weather concerns, but it didn’t seem to matter to the Highlanders.
MCC next travels to the Houston area to play Alvin College and San Jacinto College-North on Friday. MCC will play Alvin at 2 p.m. and San Jacinto at 6 p.m.
