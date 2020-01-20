The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a pair of victories as they defeated McNeese State, 7-0, and Texas-San Antonio, 5-2, on Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears doubles team of Angie Shakhraichuk and Kris Sorokolet claimed a pair of victories on the day to help the team claim the doubles point in both matches.

Baylor’s Paula Baranano earned the clinching point in the first match of the day against McNeese State. Baranano posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Hanna Blinouskaya.

Baranano, Sorokolet, Jessica Hinojosa and Anastasia Herrero Linana all won crucial singles points in the win over UTSA.

Hinojosa won the clinching point against the Roadrunners with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Laura Cabrera.

