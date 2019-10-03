The Baylor women’s tennis team will take its home courts in hosting the HEB invitational this weekend at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears’ home fall tournament includes 12 other schools in the field. Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M will represent the SEC. Illinois is attending from the Big 10, while Texas, Iowa State and TCU will join Baylor from the Big 12. UTSA and Houston will also send players.
Matches are slated to begin Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. and expected to run until approximately 6 p.m. Sunday's finals start time will be determined as the tournament progresses. Main draws and consolation brackets will take place on the singles court while doubles play will not feature a consolation bracket.
While most of the Baylor team is playing at home, senior Jessica Hinojosa and junior Livia Kraus will depart for Tulsa on Saturday for the ITA All-American Championships, which is scheduled through Oct. 13. Hinojosa will compete in the qualifying draw while Kraus earned a spot in the main draw.
