The Baylor women’s tennis team will face Illinois at noon on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears (6-0) will be trying to notch their first 7-0 start since 2015 and their first win ever over Illinois (3-5).

All five of Illinois’ losses this season have come to teams ranked in the Top 20 in the ITA. The Illini have lost to to No. 5 Duke, No. 7 Texas, No. 2 UCLA and Friday it fell to No. 20 Texas A&M in College Station.

Baylor received votes in Monday’s ITA Top 25 and have been idle since a 6-1 win over Nebraska on Feb. 8. Baylor is 0-4 all-time vs. the Illini, last facing the team nearly a year ago to the day when the Bears fell 6-1 in Champaign, Ill.

Baylor’s Cub Club Tennis Program, which is free to all youth ages 3-13, will start at 11 a.m. It’s also Community Day at Hawkins Indoor with Baylor supporting Mission Waco. Fans are encourage to bring donations of $5 gift cards, paper plates & napkins, dish soap and laundry detergent, and variety chip packs to help the cause.

