Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet defeated Houston’s Azul Pedemonti, 6-3, 6-3, to win the “Gold” draw consolation, helping the Bears finish strong at the HEB Invitational on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis center.

Sorokolet, Angelina Shakhraichuk and Daria Rakitskaya all picked up wins in straight sets in the consolation bracket for Baylor. Sorokolet’s win was the 35th of her career on the singles court.

Baylor’s Paula Barañano and Anastasia Kharitonova teamed up to beat Arkansas’ Laura Rijkers and Kelley Keller, 6-3, on the doubles court in consolation.

