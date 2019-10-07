TULSA, Okla. – Baylor senior Jessica Hinojosa lost her first-round match on Monday at the ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
Columbia’s Akanksha Bhan edged Hinojosa in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, sending the Baylor player to the consolation bracket.
The Baylor doubles team of Hinojosa and junior Livia Kraus also lost in the first round as they were defeated by Air Force’s Eumagali Tamijean and Meredith Jones, 8-5. Then the pair fell in the opening round of the doubles consolation bracket, 8-7 (4) to Illinois’ Asuka Kawai & Mia Rabinowitz.
